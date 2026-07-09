Your Daily Phil: EXCLUSIVE Evan Bernstein tapped to lead remake of B’nai Brith

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we get the scoop on Evan Bernstein being selected as the next CEO of B’nai Brith International. We cover the launch of a new global consortium for the study of contemporary antisemitism and the opening of a new Sylvan Adams-sponsored Sport Science Institute at Tel Aviv University. We also report on mostly positive Jewish communal reactions to the National Education Association‘s efforts to root out antisemitism. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Gary Zola about the role of rabbis in the AI age, and one by Jason Feld calling for the creation of a Jewish day school scholarship fund in honor of the victims of the Oct. 7 attacks. Also in this issue: Rahm Emanuel, Maya Natan Mozer and Sen. Ted Cruz.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Contemporary Antisemitism conference at the University of Haifa wraps up today with a keynote speech from philosopher and author Bernard-Henri Lévy. More on this below. If you’re there today, say hi to eJP’s Justin Hayet!

The Jerusalem Film Festival opens tonight.

What You Should Know

In a generational change at the top of B’nai B’rith International, the organization has tapped Evan Bernstein as its next CEO, the group exclusively told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher today, as the longtime communal professional looks to breathe new life — and a spirit of innovation — into a 182-year-old legacy organization.

Bernstein, 51, will take the reins of B’nai B’rith on Aug. 24, succeeding longtime CEO Dan Mariaschin, 77, who has led the organization since 1999. Bernstein brings with him 25 years of Jewish nonprofit experience at a host of communal organizations, most recently at Jewish Federations of North America, as well as the Community Security Service, Anti-Defamation League and AIPAC.

In his first interview since accepting the position, Bernstein discussed how he will use his connections at past agencies to cultivate new partnerships for B’nai B’rith and how he will bring a startup mentality to the world’s oldest Jewish service organization.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.