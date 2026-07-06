Your Daily Phil: Where are the billion-dollar gifts to Jewish causes?

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a $1 million grant from the Aviv Foundation to expand Eshel‘s Orthodox LGBTQ inclusion work and David Rubenstein‘s effort to hang replicas of the Declaration of Independence in sports stadiums across the country. We also cover Jewish Federations of North America’s push for the bipartisan KIDS Act to protect children online, including from antisemitism. We feature an opinion piece by Jonah Halper about what needs to change to attract more mega-gifts to Jewish causes from Jewish philanthropists, and a piece by Avi Tilonsky reflecting on what we know of the day-to-day operations of the Temple in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago as we enter the annual period of mourning for its destruction. Also in this issue: Steve Grossman and Alan Solomont, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and Sasha Trufanov and Sapir Cohen.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Christians United For Israel Summit continues today in Washington, with its annual Night to Honor Israel dinner set for tonight.

In Jerusalem, the National Library of Israel is kicking off its U.S. semiquincentennial commemorations with an evening event focused on “Celebrating America at 250.” Wendy Singer, the library’s director of global affairs & digital futures, will moderate a conversation between Rabbi Abi Dauber Sterne, former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren and Rabbi Felicia Sol of New York City’s B’nai Jeshurun.

Allen & Co.‘s annual Sun Valley retreat is taking place this week in Idaho, with a guest list expected to include David Ellison, David Zaslav, Barry Diller, Bob Iger, Mark Zuckerberg, Alex Karp, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Bari Weiss, and Jared Kushner and Josh Kushner.

Tonight in Tel Aviv, Momentum will host its opening program as the organization welcomes 200 participants — 100 mothers from the U.S., alongside 100 educators from Israel, the U.S., Mexico, Australia and South Africa.

The Contemporary Antisemitism 2026 conference, which kicks off tomorrow morning at the University of Haifa, will first host a pre-program event at the city’s Tikotin Museum, with professor Shelly Zer-Zion interviewing boycotted Israeli author Maya Tevet-Dayan.

What You Should Know

Once a strictly taboo topic, the inclusion of LGBTQ Jews in the Orthodox world has become a far more commonplace concept in the 16 years since Miryam Kabakov co-founded Eshel. But there is still more work to be done, Kabakov, the group’s executive director, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.

A new $1 million grant from the Aviv Foundation, shared exclusively with eJP today, will jump-start Eshel’s efforts to expand its work supporting traditionally observant Jewish communities in cultivating welcoming spaces for LGBTQ Jews and their families.

Eshel is a “flagship investment” for the Aviv Foundation, Adam Simon, the foundation’s CEO, told eJP. “It’s an anchor investment for us that aligns with our goals around ensuring queer Jews are full participants in Orthodox institutions in Orthodox life.”

Read the full report here.