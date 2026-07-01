Your Daily Phil: Let the Games begin! Maccabiah returns to Israel

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we preview the 22ndMaccabiah Games, which kick off tonight in Jerusalem, and report on the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee’s preparations to provide aid to Venezuela’s Jewish community after the country’s devastating earthquakes. We examine the Jewish Agency’s rebuke of Knesset bills on Western Wall prayer and conversions, and spotlight Bar-Ilan University‘s new diplomatic leadership program. We feature an opinion piece by Hava Leipzig Holzhauer urging American Jewish communities to speak up when political campaigns zero in on Jewish identity and/or Zionist beliefs as disqualifiers for public office.Also in this issue: Jonah Platt, Alex Rif and Ruth Agiv.

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Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The 22nd Maccabiah Games will kick off this evening with an opening ceremony at Jerusalem’s Teddy Stadium. More on this below. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross and Nira Dayanim!

What You Should Know

Let the Games begin — finally. Thousands of Jewish athletes from around the world, joined by thousands more screaming fans, will gather together in Jerusalem’s Teddy Stadium tonight to kick off this year’s improbable Maccabiah Games — a normally quadrennial event that was canceled last year due to war with Iran and nearly suffered the same fate this year for the same reason.

Coming after nearly three years of war in Israel and rising antisemitism globally, the Games, which run through July 10, offer an increasingly rare opportunity for, well, fun and games, even as the weight of the current period will still be felt, with some events dedicated to athletes who were killed in the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

“We decided to postpone the Games last year because of the situation with Iran, and today we are finally celebrating the opening ceremony,” Maccabiah CEO Roy Hessing told eJewishPhilanthropy. “It was the most difficult preparation period for an international event in Israel — flights weren’t coming in, there were travel warnings from different countries. But finally, we are here, and I truly believe we made the right decision.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know.’