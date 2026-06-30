Your Daily Phil: Toxic brew: Anti-Israel coffee shops and the exclusion of American Jews

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the recent controversy over an Oregon cafe that publicly refused a donation from a Jewish federation and report on the Jewish Agency for Israel laying the cornerstone for 1,000 housing units in the Western Negev. We feature an opinion piece by Rahel Gruenberg about what the Jewish community can learn from the pride movement about the power of choosing visibility; and Steven Windmueller reflects on what America has given its Jews and vice versa as the Semiquincentennial approaches. Also in this issue: Nadav Eyal, Tehila Reuben and Liel Asulin.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Agency’s Board of Governor meeting concludes today in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Embassy in Washington will hold a “Zionist LGBTQ+ celebration” on the last day of Pride Month in memory of slain embassy staffer Sarah Milgrim’s allyship.

In Israel, Reichman University’s Herzliya Conference kicks off, focusing this year on national security and national resilience.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

In back-to-back-to-back-to-back incidents, from Brooklyn to San Francisco to Portland, Ore., the past two weeks have seen the concerted ostracizing of American Jewish civic life, seemingly pushing all but the most fringe members of the community out of polite society.

The most recent of the incidents played out in the progressive stronghold of Portland, and it was the second centered around a coffee shop. In an extended social media post, Josh White, the owner of Portland’s nonprofit Heretic Coffee, which started distributing meals to people in need last year, wrote that two weeks prior it had received “a grant check from The Jewish Federation” that he said he was “ripp[ing] up” and throwing in the trash because of the federation system’s emergency fundraising for Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks. “We still don’t know why they sent us this check or what their intent was,” White wrote in his post.

As the social media post spread, garnering nearly 12,000 “likes” on Facebook, many who had seen it reached out to the local Jewish Federation of Greater Portland for explanation. The answer was a combination of misunderstanding and ignorance. The check that the coffee shop had received did not, in fact, come from Portland’s Jewish federation. It came from the Jewish Federation Bay Area, and it was not a grant in the common understanding of the word. The funds came from the holder of a donor-advised fund that the San Francisco federation operates. They had wanted to help feed hungry people.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.