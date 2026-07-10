Your Daily Phil: Bernard-Henri Lévy’s heartbreak and hope at Haifa antisemitism confab

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Bernard-Henri Lévy after his closing remarks at the Contemporary Antisemitism Conference in Haifa, and report on David Lubin’s effort to open the first North American chapter of Yad LaBanim this fall in memory of his daughter Rose, an Atlanta-born lone soldier killed in a 2023 terror attack. We feature an opinion piece by Anna L. Prager on how our behavior as individuals and as a community shapes Jewish identity for today’s children; a piece by five rabbis serving on Hebrew Union College’s Board of Governors about setting clear boundaries but allowing diverse views at the school; and a piece by Mimi Greisman about the impact of Jewish early childhood education and calling for ECE teachers to be compensated in a manner more commensurate with their value. Also in this issue: Alan Senitt, JonathanandPolly Levine and Sara Sideman.

Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

On Sunday evening, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will host a state ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Entebbe rescue mission.

Also on Sunday, over 5,000 North American and Israeli teens will gather for RootOne’s annual Big Tent Event at LivePark stadium in Rishon LeZion, outside Tel Aviv. If you’re there today, say hi to eJP’s Justin Hayet!

What You Should Know

The French philosopher and author Bernard-Henri Lévy closed the Contemporary Antisemitism Haifa 2026 conference on Thursday evening with a stark warning — one that he has been sounding for 50 years now — but also with a glimmer of hope.

Afterward, Lévy spoke with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet about why this moment feels unlike any other for Jews around the world, weighed in on what a conference and a new academic journal can realistically accomplish in the fight against antisemitism, warned about AI’s growing role in amplifying antisemitic narratives and shared what he wants Jewish philanthropists to understand.

JH: What is different about this conference and the new academic journal that’s come out of it? Can ideas like these actually change anything on the ground globally?

BHL: I do not know what a conference, by itself, can change. But one thing is certain: We must not give up, because the battle, contrary to what some believe, is not lost in advance. Jews, the friends of the Jewish people, the friends of democracy and genuine liberals can win this fight. And taking part in this conference is one of the simple yet meaningful things one can do if one believes that such a victory is still possible.

Read the full interview here.