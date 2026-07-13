Your Daily Phil: In first since Oct. 7, RootOne’s ‘Big Tent’ of joy envelops thousands of Jewish teens

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report from RootOne’s first Big Tent event in Israel since summer 2023, we spotlight the Russell Berrie Foundation’s final Making a Difference Awards honoring its 30th and last class of New Jersey changemakers and we follow the money linking Florida’s far-right GOP candidate James Fishback to donors who also back progressives, with opposition to Israel connecting them. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Joel Seltzer about seizing an opportunity to do right and witness the impact, and a piece by Jonah Feiglin highlights how Jewish student leaders in communities worldwide are opting to build rather than back down. Also in this issue: Eyal Waldman, Michael Geller and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Israelis will go to the polls in new elections on Oct. 27, the Knesset announced yesterday, kicking off a 106-day countdown to what is expected to be a deeply contentious national election.

A Trump administration proposal to give federal agencies broader power to cut off grants to nonprofits deemed out of step with what they define as the “national interest” has drawn nearly 100,000 comments ahead of its deadline for public response, which ends today.

Today, the American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council is convening Jewish, Christian, and Muslim leaders at the National Press Club in Washington for its second National Coalition Against Antisemitism & Hate Conference.

The Claims Conference is hosting a 75th anniversary cocktail reception at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan this evening. If you’re there, say hi to Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen!

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM eJP’S JUSTIN HAYET

Bernie Marcus, the Home Depot co-founder and major Jewish donor, dreamed of a generation of Jewish teens falling in love with Israel. On Sunday night in Rishon LeZion — notwithstanding the enormous challenges of operating Israel trips over the past three years — that dream came roaring back to life.

As the song “Golden” from the Netflix hit “KPop Demon Hunters” — “I’m done hiding, now I’m shining, like I’m born to be” — blasted from speakers, thousands of teens jumped and danced at an outdoor venue that regularly hosts Israel’s biggest stars like Omer Adam and Eden Ben Zaken. In total, some 4,000 Jewish North American teens, joined by 500 Israeli peers, filled the venue for RootOne’s Big Tent event. Last night marked the first time since 2023 that RootOne was able to hold the Big Tent event.

“It sounds so simple, but when you see it out there, it comes to life,” David Bryfman, RootOne’s interim executive director, told eJewishPhilanthropy at the event. “Watching thousands of Jewish teens singing together for the first time since Oct. 7 was to witness history, healing and hope all at once.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.