Your Daily Phil: Suicide highlights gaps in Israel’s post-Oct. 7 mental health care

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the recent death of Bar Asraf, a close friend of a Nova Music Festival victim. We report on an alleged arson attack on a kosher restaurant in Montreal amid heightened antisemitism in Canada. We feature an opinion piece by Jonah Halper about charting a course for fundraising success and a piece by Steve Freedman reflecting on a lesson for today from 19th-century Zionist thinker Ahad Ha’am. Also in this issue: Elie Klein, Renana Birnbaum, and Lynn Kaufman.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

JCC Maccabi Games kicked off yesterday in Kansas City and Toronto with more than 3,000 Jewish teen athletes competing in the games that run through Friday.

Israel on Campus Coalition’s 2026 National Leadership Summit is underway in Washington.

Additional bids have been put in for summer camps that went up for auction after the Shabsels brothers declared bankruptcy in June.

What You Should Know

Bar Asraf was not at the Nova Music Festival when terrorists burst through the Gaza border fence and massacred those in attendance — along with hundreds more Israelis — on Oct. 7, 2023. And yet, as reports emerged that he had taken his own life on Saturday night at the grave of his close, longtime friend Liron Barda, who was murdered at the festival, Asraf was widely described as a “Nova survivor.”

More than just a mistake or misunderstanding, this confusion speaks to Asraf’s standing as what Efrat Atun, the CEO of Safe Heart — an Israeli nonprofit providing assistance to Nova survivors and their families — calls the “first-and-a-half-degree victims.” Speaking to eJewishPhilanthropy on Monday, Atun said that these are, obviously, not the survivors who were physically present at the attacks. But they are also not a full degree removed from the attacks either, having been in contact with loved ones who were there in real time.

While billions of shekels’ worth of governmental and philanthropic funding have been poured into mental health programs since the Oct. 7 attacks, particularly for survivors and for combat veterans, these more peripheral groups are still struggling to get the help that they need, according to Atun. “This is not the first suicide among these first-and-a-half-degree victims,” she noted.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know‘ here.