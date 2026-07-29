Your Daily Phil: Leadership-focused foundation launches in memory of slain Wesley LePatner

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the establishment of a new foundation in honor of Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, and highlight a new J7 study finding that antisemitism across the seven largest Diaspora communities remains far above pre-Oct. 7 levels. We feature an opinion piece by Michelle Friedman with advice for engaging the rising generation of Jewish lay leaders in fundraising. Also in this issue: Rabbi David Fine, Michael Bloomberg and Shimon Leib and Rivka Herzl.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Aish and Partners in Torah, in partnership with CoronaCrush and more than 80 Jewish organizations, will host a free virtual Tu B’Av speed-dating event this evening that is expected to draw over 10,000 participants from five continents.

What You Should Know

One year after Jewish philanthropist and Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner was killed in a shooting at the firm’s Manhattan headquarters, her husband and community members announced the launch of a foundation in her memory to cultivate lay leaders and promote civic engagement. The announcement came ahead of a memorial service for LePatner last night at Manhattan’s Central Synagogue, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

“What we are officially launching today is not just the start of a love letter to my amazing wife,” said Evan LePatner, her husband, in a statement. “We are building programs and a community that she would have led, nurtured, and inspired many others to join… That investment will help forge a stronger future for the citizens of New York City and our country more broadly.”

Read the full report here.