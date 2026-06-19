Your Daily Phil: Koum bets big on pluralistic education in L.A.

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the growing condemnations of the emerging deal with Iran. We interview Tara Brown, the CEO of Momentum, about her plans for the mom-focused Jewish engagement group, and report on a $36 million gift from the Koum Family Foundation to Los Angeles’ Milken Community School. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Rachael Klein Miller with a message for anyone thinking of walking away, be it from belief in God or support for Israel; and Rabbi Rob Gleisser and Mollie Feldman spotlight a pilot program exploring an approach to boosting male engagement in Jewish life. Also in this issue: Mijal Bitton, Alisha Sela and Van Jones.

Shabbat shalom and happy Juneteenth!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Jewish News Syndicate’s second annual international policy conference kicks off Sunday in Jerusalem at the Waldorf hotel featuring a host of speakers from the current Israeli government.

In New York, the Jewish Food Society’s Great Nosh will take place on Sunday on Governors Island.

The Orthodox Union’s Advocacy Attorneys Conference begins Sunday and runs through Monday in Washington, bringing together lawyers to talk strategy on fighting antisemitism through the law.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

When news first emerged of an agreement between the United States and Iran to end the war, many Jewish groups were hesitant to weigh in on the matter, holding out until the full details were released. Now, as the official language for the memorandum of understanding has been published, a growing number of initially reluctant Jewish organizations and figures, including Jewish GOP donors, are speaking out about the deal, which some warn emboldens the Islamic Republic and endangers Israel’s national security.

The condemnations of the agreement, which calls for an end to Israel’s fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon, are likely only to grow after four Israeli soldiers, including a battalion commander, were killed today in a strike on their tank by the Iran-backed terrorist militia in southern Lebanon. In a separate incident, five Israeli soldiers were also injured in a drone attack early this morning.

While some of President Donald Trump’s Jewish and Israeli supporters hold out hope that the emerging agreement merely represents a stall tactic ahead of the midterm elections or the start of a negotiation that can still be turned against Tehran, others have resigned themselves to a new, complicated reality. The “Heimish Humor” social media account captured this fatalistic feeling in a joke: One person asks how the new Iran agreement sounds, and the other responds, “Hashem is in control of the world,” to which the first replies, “Wow, that bad?”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.