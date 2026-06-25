Your Daily Phil: Jewish, Israeli groups ready to dispatch aid to quake-rocked Venezuela

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Jewish and Israeli groups preparing to send aid to Venezuela following back-to-back earthquakes in the country, and on UJA-Federation of New York’s recent farewell celebration for outgoing CEO Eric Goldstein. We feature an opinion piece by Andrés Spokoiny about the significance of American Jewish “journals of ideas,” and Rachel Gildiner shares her message to the 2026 SRE Network Convening held last week in New York City. Also in this issue: Dany Bahar, Harriet Evenson and Nancy and James Grosfeld.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

We are monitoring the situation in Venezuela after twin earthquakes caused massive damage in the country’s north. More on this below.

The annual Aspen Ideas Festival, which brings together leading figures from politics, business, media and academia, kicks off today in Colorado with an opening session featuring Aspen Institute leaders and journalists Fareed Zakaria and David Brooks.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH eJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Jewish and Israeli aid and rescue organizations are scrambling to send teams to Venezuela after the poverty-stricken South American country was hit by massive back-to-back earthquakes on Wednesday night, representatives of the groups told eJewishPhilanthropy. At least 164 people have been pronounced dead so far and hundreds more injured, though the numbers are expected to rise considerably as search efforts get underway, with some projections anticipating a death toll into the tens of thousands.

There were no immediate reports of casualties among Venezuela’s small Jewish population, which numbers 3,000-6,000, and the local Jewish community center, Hebraica, established a command center to coordinate relief efforts. Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund said that some 500 Jewish families had been displaced by the earthquakes, and it was putting together an aid package “worth hundreds of thousands of shekels” to support the community.

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