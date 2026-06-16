Your Daily Phil: U.S. Jewish groups uneasy as Trump signs MOU with Iran

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine how the Jewish community is reacting to the emerging agreement between the United States and Iran. We report on Project Shema’s transition into an independent nonprofit poised to tackle antisemitism in progressive spaces, and on a new partnership between Meta and the Blinded Veterans Association being championed by Ivanka Trump. We feature an opinion piece by Tamra L. Dollin, who shares insights gained over a decade of consulting for the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s Life & Legacy initiative, and a piece by Raeefa Shams reflecting on her experience at a recent University of Cincinnati conference on the Abraham Accords. Also in this issue: Ahmir Lerner, Nina Bruder and Noah Aminoah.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Sami Rohr Jewish Literary Institute announced the winner of the annual Sami Rohr Prize today, presenting the award for nonfiction to Amir Tibon for his personal account of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, The Gates of Gaza.

Riverside Memorial Chapel in Manhattan is hosting a rededication ceremony today to celebrate the completion of its $18 million restoration and the 100th anniversary of its Amsterdam Avenue location.

Keren Olam HaTorah, which finances yeshivas and kollels throughout Israel, is hosting an event this evening at Yeshiva Chofetz Chaim in Queens, N.Y.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

For many in the Jewish communal world, as the United States and Iran enter advanced talks to formalize and expand the current ceasefire, the moment will feel somewhat familiar, with many similarities to the lead-up to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal alongside fresh obstacles and complexities to navigate.

Without the full details of the agreement, it is impossible to assess its merits, yet Jewish leaders and organizations have expressed unease at the proposed MOU, which the White House is describing not as a final agreement but as a framework for negotiations. Some groups — those more hawkish on Iran and those more critical of President Donald Trump — have already denounced the arrangement, while more mainstream groups have adopted a “wait and see” approach, expressing concern but withholding judgment.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.