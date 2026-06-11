Your Daily Phil: FJC charts new path to a camp-for-all future

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Foundation for Jewish Camp’s new strategic plan released today and feature an interview with Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), chair of the House antisemitism task force. An opinion piece by Lena Perez lays out a growth-oriented donor pipeline framework, and Jay Solomon highlights a shift in approach for campus engagement post-Oct. 7. Also in this issue: Joel Engel, Maureen and Doug Cohn and Scott Braswell.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Sasha Volodarsky of the Collaborative for Applied Studies in Jewish Education and eJP’s Judah Ari Gross will moderate a Zoom panel this afternoon on engagement with interfaith couples and mixed-heritage families, following the publication of CASJE’s “Research Digest” on children of intermarriage. The event will feature panelists Keren McGinity (Hadassah-Brandeis Institute), Ted Sasson (Middlebury College), Bruce Philips (Hebrew Union College), Avi Rubel (Honeymoon Israel) and Sophie Mortman (18Doors), with additional remarks by Edmund Case (Center for Radically Inclusive Judaism).

Author Hussain Abdul-Hussain is celebrating the release of his new book, The Arab Case for Israel, at a launch party in Washington this evening.

The Jewish Federation of Dutchess County (N.Y.) will host its ninth annual gala this evening, with remarks by Rabbi Maj. Heather Borshof of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JAY DEITCHER

Building on the success of last year’s record-setting summer camp attendance, the Foundation for Jewish Camp has a road map for the years ahead.

Today the organization released its 2026-2030 strategic plan, which includes increased emphasis on research, leadership initiatives and scholarships, with newly created roles at the agency to meet the needs of today’s campers. The plan stems from a listening tour held last year, conducted by the strategic planning company ABW Partners, that involved conversations with over 100 stakeholders — funders, camp directors, partner organizations, parents and young adults.

The strategic plan aims to ensure camp is available to everyone who wants to attend and to accommodate them by making “bold moves,” FJC CEO Jamie Simon told eJewishPhilanthropy, including “breakthrough investments designed to dramatically expand access to Jewish camp.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.