Your Daily Phil: Jewish camp world rocked as major for-profit owner declares bankruptcy

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the fallout after the owners of dozens of for-profit Jewish camps declared bankruptcy last week. We cover the Youth Renewal Fund’s New York City gala to raise money for Israel’s Darca schools, and report on a push to add another $40 million to the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program. For the first time since 2021, eight executives from across the field of Jewish education team up for an opinion piece on the state of their sectors, and an opinion piece by Stan Shaw, Bernard Pinsky and Ezra Shanken highlights a model and resources for addressing communal cybersecurity concerns. Also in this issue: Ghila Amati, Shahar Gamla and Galia Messika Greenberg.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

A bipartisan group of lawmakers will introduce the Jewish American Security Act this morning in the House of Representatives — a bill to improve security for Jewish institutions and crack down on online antisemitism that is backed by many national Jewish groups.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations is holding a daylong convening on antisemitism today in New York City.

Also in New York, the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation will present New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin with its Fighting Hatred Award tonight.

Chabad Loft will host its Summer Cocktail Benefit this evening at Chelsea Hall in New York City. Sheina Gutnick, who was the first witness to testify before Australia’s Royal Commission into Antisemitism and was the daughter of Bondi Beach hero Reuven Morrison, will be the guest of honor.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center is hosting a gala this evening in Chicago, where it will present its 2026 Humanitarian Award and Medal of Valor and debut Illinois’ newest Mobile Museum of Tolerance. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Rachel Kohn!

What You Should Know

A major player in Jewish American camping — brothers Michael and David Shabsels, who own more than two dozen overnight and day camps across the East Coast — declared bankruptcy last week, a move that could affect thousands of Jewish campers just as the summer season is getting underway.

While representatives of some of the for-profit camps involved have told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher that they will run this summer, camp insiders say their long-term futures could be vulnerable if the brothers are forced to sell off the camp properties.

“I really don’t know anything,” a representative from Camp Achim, a Jewish camp in Catskill, N.Y., told eJP yesterday. “I just know camp is moving forward as planned.”

Read the full report here.