Your Daily Phil: Simon Wiesenthal Center is full of surprises at Humanitarian Award Dinner in Chicago

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Humanitarian Award Dinner in Chicago on Wednesday, which included the debut of its newest Mobile Museum of Tolerance, and report on a new study by the Israel Educational Travel Alliance breaking down the financial impact of six-plus years of challenges on the sector. We feature an abridged version of Sara Crown Star’s speech from the SWC gala, where she was honored as this year’s Humanitarian Award recipient, and an opinion piece by Hadas Naveh and Lane Miller about their experience participating in the American Zionist Youth Council. Also in this issue: Erica Wertheim Zohar, Steve Ballmer and Jeffrey Stern.

Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Chabad of San Antonio is hosting a Shabbat dinner tonight for basketball fans in town for the weekend as the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Jewish Council for Public Affairs’ two-day National Summit kicks off on Sunday in New York City.

What You Should Know

A violent summer storm typical of the Windy City gave way to clear skies on Wednesday evening just in time for the start of the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Humanitarian Award Dinner, held at Theater on the Lake overlooking Lake Michigan. This year’s honorees were Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, who was awarded the Simon Wiesenthal Center Medal of Valor for her lifetime commitment to combating antisemitism, and Chicago philanthropist, civic leader and venture partner Sara Crown Star, who received the event’s eponymous Humanitarian Award.

The other star of the evening was not a person but a vehicle, parked on the venue’s terrace and visited over the course of the evening by many of the 350 attendees who gathered to celebrate the honorees and support the organization’s educational and advocacy work.

While the debut of the organization’s newest Mobile Museum of Tolerance was not a surprise, the evening included multiple unanticipated reveals as well: the announcement of a new summit on combating antisemitism, planned for November; the first Chicago cohort of the organization’s NextGen Leaders Program; and a first look at “Lost Paradise,” a TV series being produced by Morah Media, SWC’s storytelling arm.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.