Your Daily Phil: The gift that heals: The Jusidmans’ NIS 200 million for Israeli rehab hospital

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a 200-million shekel gift from Daniel Jusidman to establish the largest rehabilitation hospital in Israel, cover the Jewish People Policy Institute’s annual conference yesterday in Jerusalem and spotlight new guidance on a federal education tax credit that Jewish groups hope will help more families access day school education. We feature an opinion piece by Debbie Wasserman about a grassroots interfaith initiative and a piece by Audrey Maman Bensoussan about a communal model for improving Israel education. Also in this issue: Amitai Fraiman, Martin Edelman and Gene Shalit.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The SRE Network Convening, focused on advancing safety, respect and gender equity across the Jewish nonprofit sector, kicks off this afternoon in New York City.

Brothers for Life, an Israeli organization serving injured IDF veterans, is marking its 18th anniversary with a donor mission in Israel this week.

What You Should Know

Daniel Jusidman, a Mexican Israeli hardware magnate, has donated NIS 200 million ($68.5 million) through his family foundation to help establish what will become Israel’s largest — and he hopes best — rehabilitation hospital, Jusidman told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross last week ahead of the official announcement today.

Israel’s rehabilitative care infrastructure — providing the care for patients after they are out of immediate medical danger but still requiring support — has long been lacking. A 2024 report by Israel’s Health Ministry found that the country has 60% of the average number of rehabilitation hospitalization beds among OECD countries. In the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and nearly three years of war, the need for greater rehabilitative care has only increased.

Speaking from his home in Tel Aviv, Jusidman stressed his expectation and hope that the new facility will become Israel’s top rehabilitation hospital.

Read the full report here.