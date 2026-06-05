Your Daily Phil: The promise and peril of AI for Judaism, Israel

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the key takeaways from the Israel Democracy Institute’s economic conference in Jerusalem. We spotlight the Reform movement’s push to bring a record 570 Israelis to its 14 summer camps this season, report on Yad Vashem‘s new partnership with Germany to establish a new educational facility in Munich and speak with Jewish leaders on the opportunities and challenges offered by AI. We feature an opinion piece by IDF Brig. Gen. (res.) Yoni Shimshoni urging Diaspora Jewry’s leaders to stop censoring themselves about the current Israeli government, and Rabbis David-Seth Kirshner, Erez Sherman and Neil Zuckerman react to the decision of T’ruah to feature New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at its annual gala this week. Also in this issue: Melissa Rivkin, Rabbi Rachel Timoner and Jacqueline Kott-Wolle.

Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

This Shabbat, JCRC-NY and UJA-Federation of New York will host a citywide Civic Engagement Shabbat to bring local Jewish communities and elected officials together for dialogue and collective action.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUSTIN HAYET

Artificial intelligence, its promise and peril, served as the throughline for the Israel Democracy Institute’s conference on the Israeli economy this week, connecting many of the discussions throughout the two-day event in Jerusalem.

Unlike most gatherings of this sort, in which heavily credentialed speakers address the crowd from a raised platform, the IDI’s Eli Hurvitz Conference — named for the late Israeli industrialist and organized by IDI since 1993 — was held in a horseshoe format, with participants facing each other at eye level. This unorthodox, egalitarian arrangement fit the spirit of the convening — no lofty debates by disconnected experts but discussions, and even open disagreements, among peers who are in the proverbial trenches of the Israeli economy, setting policy, funding companies, running institutions and studying outcomes.

“This conference is unique in bringing together the different sectors of society and economy in one sphere. Israel is small enough to move the needle, and we can do this very quietly if we come together,” Eli Hurvitz, CEO of the Trump Foundation — who has no relation to the conference’s namesake and whose foundation has no relation to the U.S. president — told eJP on the sidelines of the gathering.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.