Your Daily Phil: Despite hubbub, Israel Day on Fifth parade marches on

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine a new report by the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee that makes a number of unsubstantiated claims against the Biden administration and the American organizations that support Israeli nonprofits. We interview Paz Beniamini, an Israeli Open University astrophysicist who is one of three recipients of this year’s Blavatnik Prize for Young Scientists in Israel. We also cover yesterday’s Israel Day on Fifth Parade in New York City, and feature an opinion piece by Menachem Z. Rosensaft about NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s decision not to participate in the parade. We also have a piece by Rabbi Yael Dadoun about why we should challenge preemptive framing of discussions of Israel as a “sensitive subject.” Also in this issue: Rabbi Avi Weiss, Sara Wolkenfeld and Samuel Arbesman and Heshy Adelist.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish international aid and umbrella group Olam’s annual two-day Focal Point conference kicks off today in New York City. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Nira Dayanim!

The American Jewish Committee’s Global Forum kicked off yesterday in D.C. This year’s forum brings together over 2,000 advocates to address issues facing the Jewish community, Israel and the United States. This year’s forum features author Dara Horn, Rabbi Angela Buchdahl, historian Jonathan Sarna and Sens. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Dave McCormick (R-PA).

The Israeli Embassy in Washington is holding a memorial this morning for slain staffers Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, who were killed in a terror attack outside the Capital Jewish Museum last May.

Yesterday marked the start of Diaspora Week, an annual Israeli program by the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs, the Jewish People Policy Institute, the Ami Initiative and other partners, which will feature events throughout the country related to Israel-Diaspora relations.

Also in Israel, the Knesset is holding its first reading of a bill to dissolve the parliament and trigger elections.

Tomorrow, the Israeli Democracy Institute will kick off its two-day Eli Hurvitz Conference in Jerusalem, bringing together key national figures to tackle Israel’s most critical economic and social challenges. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Justin Hayet!

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

After more than a year of investigations, the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee released an updated report into the Biden administration’s alleged support for Israeli nonprofits that participated in protests against the Israeli government’s judicial overhaul plans in 2023, finding no evidence of wrongdoing.

With no concrete proof of connections between federal grants and the demonstrations in Israel, the report instead makes theoretical claims that protest groups “may have” received U.S. grants, or refers to grants that were made years before the current Israeli government was elected. In one case, it mistakenly refers to a grant that was issued by the first Trump administration as having come from the Biden White House.

The investigation — led by Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Brian Mast (R-FL), respectively the chairs of the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees — was launched following a February 2023 opinion piece alleging that the Biden administration was meddling in Israeli domestic affairs, which was written by then-commentator Caroline Glick, who now serves as an international affairs advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is reportedly his preferred choice for the next Israeli consul general of New York.

The document, which was published on Friday, primarily relies on implication and unsubstantiated allegations — particularly against two Jewish-run grantmakers, the Jewish Communal Fund and PEF Israel Endowments Inc. — and misrepresents the nature of philanthropic vehicles like donor-advised funds, describing them as coherent, unified organizations instead of a clearinghouse through which a wide array of donors sends funds to an equally diverse group of institutions.

The allegations against PEF, which serves as a key go-between through which American dollars can easily be transferred to Israeli nonprofits, are particularly curious as the organization is apolitical by design and provides hundreds of millions of dollars annually to a hundreds of Israeli charities of all purposes and affiliations, right-wing and left, religious and secular, and everything in between.

In a statement to eJewishPhilanthropy, PEF denied wrongdoing and stressed its apolitical nature, adding that it would comply with “all applicable legal and regulatory requirements.” “PEF provides charitable support only to organizations that are duly established and recognized under Israeli law and that satisfy the applicable legal and compliance requirements governing our grantmaking. Our processes are designed to ensure that funds are distributed in accordance with applicable U.S. and Israeli legal standards,” the organization said.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.