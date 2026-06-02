Your Daily Phil: Jerusalem confab examines Israel’s economy at a crossroads

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview former Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug ahead of today’s Israel Democracy Institute conference on the Israeli economy. We report on the Israeli government’s creation of an interministerial team to support Israel trips during emergencies, and spotlight a new initiative aimed at helping new immigrants to Israel succeed in their new country. We feature an opinion piece by Nova music festival survivor Maayan Dee about her experience marching in Sunday’s Israel Day on Fifth parade in New York City, and Sarit Wishnevski argues for a more expansive understanding of Jewish joy. Also in this issue: Mark Suzman, Ruth Perlman and William Daroff and Betsy Berns Korn.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Israel Democracy Institute kicked off its annual Eli Hurvitz Conference this morning in Jerusalem with IDI President Yohanan Plesner, Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron and MKs Avigdor Liberman and Mansour Abbas all taking the stage at the Orient Hotel. More on this below.

OLAM’s The Focal Point conference concludes today in New York City and will feature a closing plenary with remarks from the organization’s CEO, Dyonna Ginsburg, as well as Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin.

The American Jewish Committee’s Global Forum concludes today in Washington.

T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights is holding its annual gala tonight at Congregation B’nai Jeshurun in New York City. The organization will present philanthropist Alice Kuhn with its Kemach Torah Award.

What You Should Know

The Israeli economy finds itself at a crossroads. Strains from increased defense spending and high interest payments for war-related debt after more than 2 1/2 years of conflict have resulted in cuts or stagnation for education and welfare budgets. This also comes during a period of social and political division, particularly as Israel prepares for a national election later this year.

To consider how the country can navigate the economic fallout, the Israel Democracy Institute is gathering the country’s top policymakers, economists, business leaders and civil servants to discuss these issues today and tomorrow in its annual Eli Hurvitz Conference (formerly known as the Caesarea Conference), which is being held at the Orient Hotel in Jerusalem.

Ahead of the conference, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet spoke with Karnit Flug, the past governor of the Bank of Israel and senior fellow for economic policy at IDI’s Center for Governance and the Economy, about the challenges facing the Israeli economy and her recommendations for how to overcome them, primarily through rebuilding public trust and halting divisive sectoral spending, as well as what philanthropy can do to help.

JH: Your presentation at the conference will highlight the dangers of sectoral budgeting and a lack of long-term planning. For international funders and those within the Jewish philanthropic world, what is the single most critical finding in your work that should change the way they engage with Israel right now?

KF: Civilian spending will remain severely constrained by increased defense obligations and rising interest payments on war-accumulated debt. As military spending remains elevated, the pressure on civilian services will only intensify.

I think where philanthropists can make a difference is expanding their spending on education programs for specific groups that are underprivileged and do not get sufficient support. And it’s particularly important in the geographic periphery and the socioeconomic periphery. The other area is supporting the process of getting the ultra-Orthodox community to acquire the necessary skills to successfully engage in the labor market. And then there are a lot of needs in supporting communities hurt by the continuous war. The needs will only grow because of the very tight budgetary situation.

Read the full interview here.