Your Daily Phil: Focal Point: Aid, development NGOs strive to innovate amid massive cuts

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Rebecca Voorwinde, CEO of The Bronfman Fellowship, about the decline in philanthropist-backed leadership development programs in recent years. We cover Olam’s Focal Point conference that was held in New York City this week. We feature an opinion piece by Mike Leven calling on funders to urgently prioritize expanding day school access, and a piece by Aviva Klompas highlighting the implications of new findings on the evolving spread of antisemitism online. Also in this issue: Channa Lockshin Bob, Rabbi Michael Melchior and Sir Leonard Blavatnik.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Israel Democracy Institute’s Eli Hurvitz Conference on the Israeli economy wraps up today in Jerusalem.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s Voice of the People initiative is hosting an open discussion showcasing the various programs that have been developed by participants as the first cohort makes it halfway through its two-year term.

The Altneu Synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side is launching a new art exhibition tonight examining the “golden age” of American Jewry.

What You Should Know

In the past two years, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies shuttered both its eponymous leadership development fellowship and its ROI Community for young Jewish “change-makers.” Add to that the Wexner Foundation, which told alumni last week that it is spinning off its flagship leadership programs into an independent nonprofit.

“There’s a change happening that no one is discussing,” Rebecca “Becky” Voorwinde, CEO of The Bronfman Fellowship, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher in a recent interview. Philanthropist-funded leadership fellowships “have mostly fallen out of favor in the last few years, at the same time as younger people are expressing views that don’t match the standard thinking of prior generations. And, I think there’s a correlation between this generational attitude to institutions and the overall demise of these programs as ‘pet projects’ of specific philanthropists.”

JD: You’ve managed to raise money beyond the original funder, Edgar Bronfman Sr. How have you done so, and what have you learned?

RV: The benefit of these in-depth leadership programs that have a long arc to them [is that] they were mostly created by individual funders, and it’s time for the whole Jewish community to grow up a little and recognize that these have been some of the most important engines for creativity and leadership in the Jewish community for the past 40 years. They don’t just belong to one funder. They are an asset for the whole Jewish community.

Read the full interview here.