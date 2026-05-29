Your Daily Phil: Weitzman Museum launches $100M campaign as it aims to expand, modernize

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover last night’s Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History gala, where the institution launched a new $100 million fundraising campaign. We report on Hebrew Union College President Andrew Rehfeld’s response to criticism that his seminary was ordaining anti-Zionist students, and interview Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, about his organization’s upcoming conference. We feature an opinion piece by Rafi Musher and Eylam Leshem focused on funding for Israel’s democracy-building organizations and a piece by Shayna Kreisler and Robin Stein about shifting away from a “parallel lanes” approach to Jewish lay and professional leadership toward something better integrated. Also in this issue: Maayan Aviv, Scooter Braun and Bari Rogoff.

Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Temple Emanu-El in New York City is kicking off a new multiyear series tonight following Shabbat services, “Shared Histories, Shared Futures: The Arielle Patrick & Aaron Goldstein Initiative on Black-Jewish Relations.” The inaugural session features Rabbi Tamar Manasseh, founder of Mothers and Men Against Senseless Killings; Susannah Heschel, chair of Jewish studies at Dartmouth College and daughter of civil rights leader Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel; Rabbi Joshua Davidson, Temple Emanu-El’s senior rabbi; and Arielle Patrick and Aaron Goldstein, the Temple Emanu-El members who are funding the initiative.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York’s annual Israel Parade on Fifth takes place on Sunday in Manhattan. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will not attend the parade, marking the first time in more than six decades that a sitting mayor has not attended; NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch will serve as grand marshal of the parade.

The American Jewish Committee’s Global Forum kicks off on Sunday. Read our interview with AJC CEO Ted Deutch below.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is launching a new exhibit on Sunday ahead of this summer’s World Cup, titled “Tell Our Boy That I Played Soccer Again,” about Olympic soccer player and Theresienstadt concentration camp survivor Paul Mahrer. Also on Sunday at the museum, the 28th New York Sephardic Jewish Film Festival – Festival Sefarad kicks off, running through June 8.

Elsewhere in New York on Sunday, the Republican Jewish Coalition is holding its USA 250 Gala Dinner. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Reps. Randy Fine (R-FL) and Mike Lawler (R-NY) are slated to speak at the event.

What You Should Know

Floral shoe sculptures topped the tables at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History’s gala in New York City on Thursday night — a whimsical tribute to footwear designer Stuart Weitzman, who was honored by the museum alongside his wife, Jane, for their philanthropic contributions to the institution. The creative centerpieces also served as an apt, if unintended, metaphor for the museum’s next step: the announcement of an $100 million fundraising campaign to transform and expand its mission, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim from the event.

More than half of the $100 million goal has already been raised. The funds will go toward updating its exhibitions and strengthening day-to-day operations as it expands educational programs and public outreach across the country. Instead of adding new space, the museum plans to rethink its existing galleries and redesign its permanent exhibition with more technology-driven storytelling, Jackie Glodstein, the museum’s chief development officer, told eJP.

“It’s the only museum that tells the American Jewish story in its entirety, geographically, historically, thematically, which is a tall order. It means that we need to excel,” Dan Tadmor, the museum’s president, told eJP, speaking on the sidelines of the event, which was held at the Plaza Hotel. “It’s been a very tumultuous 20 years, and thematic museums, which are museums that tell a story, they evolve, they need to evolve, because our stories change, narratives change, technology changes.”

The campaign also follows congressional discussions about bringing the Weitzman, currently a Smithsonian-affiliated museum, into the Smithsonian Institution as an official museum focused on the American Jewish experience — a move Tadmor said could bolster its work addressing antisemitism.

“Just two weeks ago, we announced with the JCPA, the Jewish Council of Public Affairs, and the American Federation of Teachers, a resource guide offering our materials, the materials from the Weizman Museum curriculum for grades 6-12 to teach children across the country about who Jews are, using our narrative created by Jews,” he said during his speech. “It is hard to reject a curriculum and material from the Weitzman Museum. It is harder still to reject the curriculum and material from the Smithsonian Museum of American Jewish History.”

Read the full report here.