Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups grapple with harnessing AI for Torah study

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report from Jerusalem’s Tower of David, where HaGal Sheli brought together hundreds of high-tech leaders for a techno-themed fundraiser to support its surf therapy work. We explore how various Jewish organizations are using artificial intelligence for Torah study, and report on Hadar Institute’s expansion to college campuses. We feature an opinion piece by Israel Altman and Rabbi Eddie Shostak about the role of integrative experiences in trauma recovery; Robert Lichtman reflects on the ideal of Jewish unity in the context of Shavuot; and Rabbi Ana Bonnheim highlights the power of Jewish text learning as a lifelong practice for resilience and meaning-making. Also in this issue: Michael W. Sonnenfeldt, Shay Shwartz and Barney Frank.

Ed. note: In observance of both Shavuot and Memorial Day, the next edition of Your Daily Phil will arrive in your inbox on Tuesday, May 26. Chag Shavuot sameach and Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the terror attack at the Capital Jewish Museum that killed two Israeli Embassy staffers outside of an American Jewish Committee event taking place inside the venue. In marking the day, the museum announced that it will be open to the public today “as a space of reflection and remembrance.”

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington is holding candidate forums today with D.C. mayoral candidates Kenyan McDuffie and Janeese Lewis George.

What You Should Know

More than 700 figures from Israel’s business and philanthropic communities gathered last night for a rave at Jerusalem’s Tower of David — and also to mobilize the country’s high-tech sector to address the crushing mental health crisis by raising money for HaGal Sheli, a nonprofit that uses surf therapy to treat those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet from the event.

Spearheaded by Paragon Solutions CEO Idan Nurik, the event was backed by a coalition of key high-tech sponsors and partners, including Paragon Solutions, Papaya Global, Natural Intelligence, NFX, WalkMe, Investing[dot]com, NextGen Philanthropic Funds, Island, Clarity Group, M.M., ION Asset Management, Kela, EON, Jefferies, Ratio Energies and Hadasim Group.

With tickets priced at NIS 2,000 ($690), the rave-themed event featured modern light installations projected onto the Tower’s ancient stones, as techno music filled the courtyard. HaGal Sheli (My Wave) did not provide an immediate tally of how much was raised at the event, but indicated that it brought in upwards of NIS 1.4 million ($480,000), not counting costs, a significant portion of which were covered by existing supporters, the organization told eJP.

The event highlighted the intersection between Israel’s high-tech sector and its military reservists. Ido Galili, who works as a project manager at Paragon and volunteers with the organization, noted that his professional environment reflects the needs HaGal Sheli is trying to serve. “Among my team at Paragon, 31% [of them] are in elite units and have served for hundreds of days since Oct. 7,” Galili told eJP. “I work at Paragon, I volunteer at HaGal Sheli, and I did 200 days in reserves. We are bringing together all different colors of Israeli society because trauma doesn’t discriminate.”

Since the start of the war, HaGal Sheli has treated thousands of IDF reservists, former hostages and their families, Nova music festival survivors and residents from the Gaza envelope. To accommodate the growing demand, the organization has received significant grants from Boston’s Combined Jewish Philanthropy and UJA-Federation of New York’s Day After Fund, as well as from individual donors and foundations. Despite this influx of support, the organization’s level of need continues to rise, the group’s co-founder, Yaron Waksman, told eJP, noting that the organization has supported 5,000 new participants this year alone.

“We see miracles,” Waksman said at the event, surrounded by Israeli supporters and HaGal Sheli program alumni, with pulsing techno music and strobe lights reflecting off the Tower of David’s ancient stones. And yet, he continued, “we are in an unprecedented mental health crisis. People will need us for the long term. We don’t want to say no to anyone.”

Read the full report here.