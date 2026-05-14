Your Daily Phil: Shabbat shalom? Jews scramble to mark, fret over new Trump initiative

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on fresh donations by Open Society Foundations, which has supported many anti-Israel groups, to progressive Jewish organizations that it says are aimed at curbing antisemitism and anti-Muslim discrimination. We examine how Jewish organizations and congregations are, or aren’t, marking President Donald Trump’s national Shabbat 250 initiative. We feature three opinion pieces focused on the discourse around Israel in the Jewish community and beyond by Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, Samuel J. Abrams and Shanie Reichman. Also in this issue: Dana W. White and Shahar Azani, Daniella Greenbaum Davis and Betsy Berns Korn.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

A Hezbollah drone strike near the northern Israeli town of Rosh Hanikra wounded three civilians today, including two who remain in serious condition, in one of the first attacks by the Lebanese terror groups to injure Israeli civilians since a tenuous ceasefire went into effect last month.

Thousands of Israelis are expected to march through Jerusalem’s Old City this afternoon as part of the annual “Flag March” to mark Jerusalem Day, which begins tonight, when Israel celebrates capturing the eastern part of the city and reunifying it in 1967. The march is often marred by anti-Muslim rhetoric and occasional violence.

UJA-Federation of New York is hosting its annual Sports Luncheon later today. Gary B. Bettman, commissioner of the National Hockey League, will be awarded the David J. Stern Leadership Award.

What You Should Know

The Open Society Foundations, the major international organization founded by left-wing investor and philanthropist George Soros, announced yesterday that it had pledged $30 million over three years to combat antisemitism and anti-Muslim hate, directing those funds to a number of progressive groups, some of which are at odds with the mainstream Jewish establishment, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim and Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen.

Jewish recipients of the funding include progressive groups such as the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the Nexus Project and Jewish Social Justice Roundtable. Alexander Soros, George Soros’ son, was a founding chair of Bend the Arc Jewish Action, which is another grantee. The younger Soros is a longtime donor to progressive Jewish causes and chairs OSF’s board of directors.

OSF has also come under fire within the Jewish community for funding initiatives that are openly hostile to Israel, including providing grants for Jewish Voice for Peace, which spearheads and supports anti-Israel campus demonstrations. (JVP is not yet one of the new grantees.) For groups like JCPA, which does political advocacy for the Jewish community, including supporting Jewish students during the 2024 anti-Israel encampments, this will mean receiving funding from the same organization that was backing the demonstrators.

“No grantee of any foundation agrees with every position of every other grantee,” Amy Spitalnick, JCPA’s CEO, told JI. “We’ve been a clear voice calling out antisemitism wherever it exists across the ideological spectrum and underscoring that our legitimate concerns should not be exploited to attack democratic norms and institutions, including university research funding.”

Asked about the OSF’s support of anti-Israel groups, a spokesperson for the organization told eJP, “We’re a human rights organization and we were created in part to counter discrimination and hatred which are contrary to ideas an open society needs to flourish. Everything we fund is aligned with those values but a lot of the work is focused on many other issues [unrelated to antisemitism].”

The commitment also deepens the fragmentation in the American Jewish community’s efforts to combat antisemitism, potentially weakening the collective power of legacy organizations like the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee and Jewish Federations of North America, which have historically been the communal leaders on the issue.

Read the full report here.