Your Daily Phil: Koum makes landmark $200M donation to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek hospital

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover the Koum Foundation’s $200 million gift to Shaare Zedek, OneDay’s earthquake response partnership with the L.A. Federation, and Rabbi Mike Uram’s vision for Conservative Judaism’s “muscular middle.” We feature an opinion piece by Tara Brown reflecting on Jewish motherhood post-Oct. 7 in advance of Mother’s Day this weekend; Rachel Gildiner finds that the glass-ceiling metaphor for women’s experiences in the workplace doesn’t tell the whole story; and Rabbi Kenneth Brander identifies a timely message about moral stewardship in this week’s haftarah reading. Also in this issue: Steven Roth, Sarah Green and Charles Kushner.

Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

A demonstration in support of Britain’s Jewish community is scheduled for Sunday afternoon outside the prime minister’s residence in London.

Hebrew Union College is graduating the final class of rabbis from its Cincinnati campus, which is shutting down following the final ordination.

18x Elite Impact will showcase 150 new startups built by IDF reservists at its first annual “Summit Day” on Sunday in Tel Aviv.

The World Jewish Congress kicks off its three-day governing board meeting on Sunday in Geneva. At the gathering, which marks the 90th anniversary of the organization’s founding in the city, the WJC will also hold its 14th meeting of special envoys and coordinators combating antisemitism. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross!

What You Should Know

WhatsApp co-founder and philanthropist Jan Koum has donated $200 million to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, marking the largest dollar donation in the history of Israel’s healthcare system, the hospital announced on Friday. The institution will be renamed the Koum Shaare Zedek Medical Center in honor of the gift, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet and Judah Ari Gross.

“We are proud to partner with Shaare Zedek Medical Center, an institution that defines medical excellence in Jerusalem and beyond. This gift reflects our confidence in a future of medical innovation and research that will benefit patients in Israel and around the world,” Koum said in a statement.

The funds are earmarked for an expansion that is expected to triple the hospital’s physical footprint and patient capacity. The investment will support a new inpatient tower to significantly increase the current 1,000-bed capacity and provide on-site housing for medical staff — a major drawing point in light of Israel’s pricey real estate market.

“This is truly a special moment in Shaare Zedek Medical Center’s 124-year-old history. This record donation by The Koum Family Foundation reflects remarkable confidence in our hospital, our staff, the city of Jerusalem, the nation of Israel and a heartfelt embrace of Zionism,” Shaare Zedek President Dr. Jonathan Halevy said in a statement.

The donation follows a $50 million gift by the Koum Family Foundation to Soroka Medical Center last year, after the complex sustained a direct hit from an Iranian ballistic missile in June 2025 that caused heavy damage to the hospital’s surgical wing and laboratories.

Read the full report here.