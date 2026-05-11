Your Daily Phil: Remembering Abe Foxman: From child survivor to communal giant

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report from the scene of Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner’s remarks to the World Jewish Congress in Geneva, including calls for Jewish immigration to Europe. We report on this weekend’s final rabbinic ordination at Hebrew Union College’s 150-year-old Cincinnati campus, and cover yesterday’s rally against antisemitism in London. We feature an opinion piece by William Daroff eulogizing his mentor and colleague, Abraham Foxman, the former ADL national director and longtime Jewish leader, who died yesterday, and another by Rabbi Jeffrey Salkin drawing inspiration from the activism of Jews and their allies in 1940s and 1980s; and one by Rebecca Dinar recommending a strategic recalibration of Jewish giving to institutions of higher learning. Also in this issue: Simon Falic, Rabbi Daniel Greyber and Mark Wilf.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish world is mourning the death of Abraham Foxman yesterday, with tributes to the Holocaust survivor and former national director of the Anti-Defamation League pouring in from around the globe. More on this below.

The World Jewish Congress kicked off its three-day governing board meeting yesterday in Geneva; the gathering marks the 90th anniversary of the organization’s founding and includes the 14th meeting of special envoys and coordinators dedicated to combating antisemitism. Read about the first day here, and read about the second day below. If you’re on the ground, be sure to say hi to eJP’s Judah Ari Gross!

Jewish California’s (formerly the Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California) annual two-day Capitol Summit kicks off today in Sacramento. Speakers at the gathering include former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who will be making his first advocacy address in the state since departing Washington, and Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

The 30th Annual Webby Awards will take place tonight in Manhattan. “Borrowed Spotlight,” the exhibit that paired A-list celebrities with Holocaust survivors, will be honored for its photography and design. Read Jewish Insider’s interview with “Borrowed Spotlight” creator Bryce Thompson here.

What You Should Know

Mathias Döpfner, CEO of global publishing firm Axel Springer, doubled down on his and his company’s commitments to the Jewish People and the State of Israel on Monday morning in an address to the World Jewish Congress, condemning the rise of anti-Zionism and Jew hatred around the world, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the gathering in Geneva.

Laying out a five-part plan to address antisemitism, which he described as a threat to the West, Döpfner called for “zero tolerance” to antisemitism and expelling those who espouse it “wherever legally possible.” He demanded that social media companies firmly address the issue, and condemned the so-called “woke” ideology of splitting the world into victims and perpetrators, calling it a “Trojan horse for antisemitism and Islamism.” The Bonn-born publisher also stressed the need to commemorate and educate about the Holocaust.

Perhaps most contentiously — in a room filled with many believers in the importance of aliyah — Döpfner called for European countries to encourage and facilitate Jewish immigration to the continent, noting that the Jewish population by capita is 10 times smaller than that of the United States. “Europe must become more Jewish. Again: This would not only be a moral gesture — it would be a wise, forward-looking investment in education, creativity, value creation and social stability,” he said.

Döpfner served as the guest of honor at the World Jewish Congress’ three-day gathering this week, which kicked off on Sunday. The organization, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, is holding its annual Governing Board meeting, focused primarily on coordinating the collective Jewish communal response to rising antisemitism across the globe.

Döpfner, who acquired Politico in 2021 and is in the process of purchasing the British Daily Telegraph, has emerged as one of the most vocal and strident supporters in the publishing world of the Jewish community and Israel, which has rankled some employees of Politico. When issues were raised regarding to the organization’s five key values, which includes support for Israel, “We said, ‘OK, look for another company to work for,’” Döpfner recalled, referring to comments that he made in a call with Politico employees, a recording of which was shared with Jewish Insider last week.

Döpfner was also dismissive of governmental efforts to combat antisemitism throughout Europe, including in his native Germany. “I never want to give or hear another ‘Never Again’ speech. ‘Never Again’ has become lip service. If it were true, there would have been no Hamas terror on Oct. 7[, 2023]. If it were true, there would be no ‘Death to the Jews’ chants on European streets. If it were true, there would be no fear among Jewish parents of sending their children to school wearing a kippah,” he said.

Read the full report here.