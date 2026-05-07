Your Daily Phil: In shadow of war, Tel Aviv summit proposes: Give peace a chance

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine a recent encounter between Israeli entrepreneur and peace activist Eyal Waldman and an anti-Israel demonstrator on the streets of Venice. We cover a recent Tel Aviv peace summit, which supporters say offers an alternative for Diaspora Jews to engage with Israel even if they don’t support its government, and examine the key takeaways from this week’s Milken Institute Global Conference. We feature an opinion piece by Jessica Zmood highlighting the need for more culturally attuned and financially accessible mental health care for the Jewish community, and a piece by Kenneth L. Marcus calling for a civil rights movement for American Jewry. Also in this issue: Adeena Sussman, Adrian Cohen and Rabbi Aaron Starr.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Voters in the U.K. are casting ballots in local elections around the country, amid a spike in antisemitic violence in the country.

UJA-Federation of New York is hosting an intergenerational fireside chat in Manhattan tonight featuring Kim Murstein and Gail Rudnick, the creators of the popular podcast “Excuse My Grandma.”

The Washington Institute for Foreign Policy is holding its annual policy dinner tonight.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

After 2 1/2 years of regular, at-times violent, anti-Israel demonstrations around the world, the confrontation between a small bearded man waving a Palestinian flag and Israeli tech entrepreneur Eyal Waldman on the streets of Venice, Italy, yesterday was, on its face, an insignificant incident.

In a video of the event, which took place on the sidelines of the Venice Biennale, Waldman is seen approaching the anti-Israel activist, shaking his hand and asking with a smile, “Do you want to do peace [with Israel]?” The protester, who said he was from Gaza, responds, “No,” because Israelis “are animals.” Upon discovering Waldman’s nationality, the man yanks his hand away, repeatedly calls Waldman a “murderer” and yells expletives at him. No one was physically harmed, and Waldman appears more bemused by the situation than hurt by it.

But despite this kind of exchange becoming increasingly commonplace, this encounter nevertheless stands out. And the reason why is this: Few Israelis can claim to have done more to support peace with Palestinians and support Palestinians than Eyal Waldman. And Waldman, who sold his chip-making company Mellanox Technologies to Nvidia for $6.8 billion in 2019, has continued to do so even after his daughter, Danielle, was killed along with her boyfriend, Noam Shai, in the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

Waldman, who employs Palestinian tech workers, donated $360,000 to a Gazan hospital and funded an initiative to develop a framework for a two-state solution, has grown somewhat more hawkish in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks — stressing the need to remove Hamas and other terror groups from power by force — but remains committed to peace.

There is tragic irony in a person like Waldman, whose daughter was murdered by terrorists, being called a “murderer,” and there is something wryly humorous about someone with so demonstrable a commitment to peace and the well-being of Palestinians being shouted out and hounded away by supposed pro-Palestinian protesters.

But beyond the surface-level absurdity, the encounter demonstrates that reality and nuance are of no interest to the mobs.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.