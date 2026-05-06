Your Daily Phil: Killer bots: Jewish leaders at Milken harangue social media for antisemitism

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on key takeaways from the Milken Institute Global Conference panel on antisemitism. We interview Jodi Cooperman on the Leon and Toby Cooperman Family Foundation’s $10 million gift to the Birthright Israel Foundation. We also examine Sheryl Sandberg’s launch of an endowed scholarship in memory of her late husband, Dave Goldberg, providing full tuition in perpetuity for 30 campers in need for Camp Ramah in California each year. We feature an opinion piece by Roy Büchler encouraging American Jews — leaders and laypeople alike — to engage with their elected officials, and a piece by Eva Heinstein and Karen Spira about what it takes to foster imagination among leaders in times of crisis; plus Josh Schalk argues that we’re sending the wrong message to Jewish teens. Also in this issue: Aaron Katler, Michigan state Rep. Noah Arbit and Karlie Kloss.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies continues its third day of its PowerNET 2026 conference in Toronto.

Israeli President Issac Herzog is kicking off his trip to Panama, marking the first time an Israeli president is visiting the country for an official diplomatic visit.

Israeli healthcare provider Clalit is hosting its Human-led AI Conference today in Tel Aviv.

The Milken Institute’s Global Conference concludes today in Los Angeles with addresses by Argentine President Javier Milei and Honduran President Nasry Asfura.

What You Should Know

To beat back the surge in antisemitism since the Oct. 7 attacks and the resulting war in Gaza, there needs to be a concerted war waged against the “algorithmic hate machines” of social media platforms, the source of so much of the anti-Jewish discourse online, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

That was a key takeaway from a Milken Institute Global Conference session yesterday, titled “Combatting the New Cycle of Antisemitism.” The panel, moderated by the Milken Family Foundation’s executive vice president, Richard Sandler, featured Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee; Nicole Guzik, a senior rabbi at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles; Jewish philanthropist and journalist Jacki Karsh; Steven Weitzman, director of University of Pennsylvania’s Katz Center for Advanced Judaic Studies; and Pete Peterson, dean of Pepperdine University’s school of public policy.

Sandler opened with familiar statistics: 86% of Jewish Americans feel antisemitism is increasing, last year was the deadliest year for Diaspora Jewry in decades and the cost of security for Jewish institutions is skyrocketing.

The panelists leveled sharp rebukes of social media’s role in spreading and generating antisemitic content, cited as a core cause of the current situation.

Weitzman discussed how the spread of antisemitism among younger demographics through social media is the result of bots and external actors attempting to sow chaos in the United States. “A lot of antisemitism now is synthetic. It is artificially produced by bots, by AI. It’s not produced by human beings,” he said.

Deutch, who took over at AJC a year before Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks, said that combating antisemitism requires a “whole-of-society approach,” from government, educational institutions, social media companies and allied communities, that starts with acknowledging that the Jewish community’s current experience is “not normal.”

For social media companies specifically, said Deutch, in the absence of government regulation, they must be pressured to enforce their own rules and regulations. “They have their own protections that they put in place for their users, and they have to enforce them, and we have to make them enforce them,” he said. “For this group at Milken in particular, they need to understand that there is business risk if they continue to allow their platforms to become algorithmic hate machines.”

Read the full report here.