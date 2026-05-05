Your Daily Phil: National Challah Day offers taste of ‘Jewish joy’ to kick off JAHM

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a panel discussion yesterday on the future of philanthropy at the Milken Institute Global Conference, and on National Challah Day, which was marked on Saturday, to kick off Jewish American Heritage Month. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Simcha Scholar about linking volunteers to pathways to communal leadership, and a piece by Rabbi Erez Sherman about a bridge-building effort between L.A.’s Jewish and Indian communities. Also in this issue: Rabbi Menachem Creditor, Sergey N. Semenov, Uri Ben-David and Paz Beniamini and Amy Sorensen Ben-Dov.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Milken Institute Global Conference continues today in Los Angeles. Speakers today include outgoing World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain, World Central Kitchen CEO Javier Garcia and KIND Snacks’ Daniel Lubetzky. One of the day’s first sessions is a panel hosted by the Milken Family Foundation’s Richard Sandler focused on antisemitism, featuring American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch, the University of Pennsylvania’s Steven Weitzman, Pepperdine Dean Pete Peterson, Sinai Temple Senior Rabbi Nicole Guzik and journalist and philanthropist Jacki Karsh.

Birthright Israel Foundation is hosting its New Jersey Gala honoring the Cooperman family this evening in Livingston, N.J.

A Good Option and Bereisheet Tech are hosting an event called Building Companies Shaping Nations in New York this evening. The event will feature a conversation with Chemi Peres, managing partner of Pitango Venture Capital and son of former Israeli President Shimon Peres.

The Manhattan Jewish Historical Initiative is holding its 2026 Hall of Fame induction ceremony today in Bryant Park. Those being inducted this year include Ari Ackerman, Michael Fuchs, Michael Hershman, Melissa Manchester, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, David Milch, Richard Price, Josef and Devora Wilhelm, Tanya Zuckerbrot and Ariel Zwang.

In Washington, Hostages and Missing Families Forum U.S. co-founders Matan Sivek and Bar Ben Yaakov are being honored tonight with the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation’s humanitarian award. The foundation will also honor Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Khulaifi with its “2026 American Hostage Freedom Award.”

What You Should Know

Philanthropy’s success in tackling a slew of compounding crises might depend on how well institutional, corporate and individual funders can play with others — and whether they can “build” instead of “fix,” a panel of top foundation leaders said yesterday during a panel on philanthropy at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference in Los Angeles, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

The panel, titled “Investing in Hope: Philanthropy for What’s Next,” included speakers from some of the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States: Tonya Allen, president of the McKnight Foundation; John Palfrey, president of the MacArthur Foundation; Maura Pally, executive director of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation; Shamina Singh, founder and president of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth; and Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The panel was moderated by Melissa Stevens, the Milken Institute’s executive vice president of philanthropy.

In addition to greater cooperation and courage, several of the panelists called for philanthropists and their foundations to be more generous — as both the situation demands it and as ultra-wealthy individuals have grown even wealthier in recent years.

“The truth is, we are at a moment, globally and nationally, in the U.S., where the one group of people who have grown significantly wealthier over the last decade are the extremely wealthy. And so there is a massive potential to give at greater scale and at greater impact,” said Suzman, whose foundation recently announced it was spending down over the next 20 years.

Asked by Stevens how to get more funding “in the game,” Palfrey suggested that philanthropic foundations increase their payout floor, citing the MacArthur Foundation’s decision to raise its level from 5% to 6%.

“There is more need in the world. We can move the capital. We think there will be a higher social return on the dollars out the door than in our endowments,” he said.

Read the full report here.