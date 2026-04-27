Your Daily Phil: AI-powered cyberattacks put nonprofits at risk

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the growing threat of AI-powered cyberattacks against nonprofits and interview Aaron Institute’s Zvi Eckstein about the state of the Israeli economy ahead of a two-day conference that he is hosting on the subject. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbis Josh Feigelson and Benjamin Ross drawing attention to the toll of these contentious times on our clergy and a piece by David Bryfman, Rabbi Dena Klein and Beth Cousens presenting steps for strategic unification of the field of Israel education. Also in this newsletter: Marc Rod, Carly Rosenstein and Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

After a nearly four-hour delay, Israel’s Chief Rabbinate permitted three women to take a rabbinical exam today, in a historic first following a protracted legal battle.

The Jewish Women Entrepreneur Conference 2026 kicks off today in Newark, N.J., bringing together over 500 Jewish women for a day focused on business growth and leadership.

The Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s PJ Library is hosting its three-day international conference this week in Springfield, Mass.

The Israel Tech Week Conference kicks off today in Miami, featuring dozens of Israeli high-tech leaders and entrepreneurs.

The Israeli-American Council’s Celebrate Israel festival, featuring 27 events in cities across the U.S., which began last week, continues through May 3.

Tomorrow morning, Reichman University’s Aaron Institute for Economic Policy is hosting its annual conference in Herzliya,Israel. More on this below.

What You Should Know

Computer processing power doubles every year and a half, but artificial intelligence accelerates 10 times faster, estimates Jared Kaplan, the CEO of Anthropic, whose latest AI model, Claude Mythos, is fueling grave safety concerns among tech and security experts. In limited release as a safety precaution, Claude Mythos has the potential to not only write code but hack into the world’s most secure programs. It has found weaknesses in every major operating system and browser on the market.

The innovation could be catastrophic for the philanthropic and nonprofit worlds if they don’t prepare, and the latest release is one of many reasons, including rising antisemitism and the recent war with Iran, that cybersecurity experts warn Jewish nonprofits and philanthropists to stay vigilant, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.

“Generally speaking, cybercriminals are super innovative, super early adopters, and any technology that they can use in order to leverage crime and scale crime, they will use,” Menny Barzilay, chief technology officer of the Blavatnik Interdisciplinary Cyber Research Center at Tel Aviv University, told eJP.

When people think of protecting Jewish institutions, they envision security guards and cameras, but “in today’s threat environment” cybersecurity “is no longer optional,” Steve Gonzalez, vice president of global security and safety at the Anti-Defamation League, told eJP.

Gonzalez, who worked at the FBI for 21 years, said that “Jewish organizations generally face threats across multiple domains — physical, digital and reputational — and we’re seeing the same hate and extremism that drives the physical security threats increasingly manifest themselves online.”

Between January and mid-April 2026, the Secure Community Network clocked 190 cyberattacks targeting synagogues and Jewish organizations across 16 states. The attacks come in many forms – website defacement, phishing, doxxing, fraud and data exposure – and are “no longer theoretical for the community,” Gonzalez said. Cyberattacks don’t receive the same attention as physical attacks do, and cybersecurity doesn’t receive the same funding, often getting dumped onto the IT department’s already heavy load.

Cyberattacks on Jewish institutions aren’t simply about “financial gain, but also for information gathering or identifying potential targets within the community,” Michael Masters, the national director and CEO of SCN, told eJP. “The overlap between cyber-activity and physical targeting risk is increasingly evident.”

Read the full report here.