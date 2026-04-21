Your Daily Phil: Dorot Foundation to shutter, spend down all its resources

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine what sets this year’s Yom HaZikaron apart from those in the past. We get the scoop on the Dorot Foundation’s plans to shutter the organization and allocate its assets by 2034, and interview Rachel Goldberg-Polin about her new book. We feature opinion pieces for Yom HaZikaron: one by David Meltzer about caring for Israel’s widows and orphans, and another by Rabbi Chaim Levine on the genesis of the organization Brothers for Life; plus Yossi Heymann offers a two-pronged model for Israel’s recovery after more than two-and-a-half years of war. Also in this issue: Sarah Sassoon, Micha Kaufman and Bret Lubarsky.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, will conclude later today as the country moves directly into Yom HaAtzmaut, its Independence Day. A prerecorded official torchlighting ceremony at Mt. Herzl in Jerusalem, meant to mark the transition between the holidays, will air this evening.

The Shul of Bal Harbour (Fla.) will host its annual dinner tonight where it will launch the Rabbi Shalom D. Lipsker Legacy Foundation.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

As in every year on Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, the country came to a halt this morning for two minutes as sirens wailed across the country. These were not the oscillating air-raid sirens that have come to define Israeli life over the past two-plus years, telling anyone who hears it to run for cover, but a flat, unwavering tone calling for those who hear it to stand still.

As in every year, the country’s cemeteries were full of relatives of the 25,644 soldiers, police officers and other security personnel who have been killed defending the Zionist enterprise in the land of Israel since 1860. As in every year, the schoolyards were filled with students and teachers holding ceremonies. In the high schools, they remember the former students and faculty who are among the fallen.

But while the ceremonies and trappings of the day remain constant every year, this Yom HaZikaron is different. While the ceasefire agreements with Iran, Lebanon and Hamas are holding and the military’s safety restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted, the country remains in a state of war. Thousands of Israeli soldiers are still deployed in southern Lebanon — both as Israel prepares to establish a security zone in the area and as the military remains ready to resume active warfare with Hezbollah — and IDF troops are also awaiting the results of ongoing negotiations to disarm Hamas in Gaza.

Of course, for the families of the 170 Israeli service members who have been killed over the past year, this Yom HaZikaron is different.

And then, as in every year, as the sun sets, Israelis will do the unimaginable and perform a full 180, pivoting sharply from the mourning of Yom HaZikaron to the joy of Yom HaAtzmaut, the country’s Independence Day. Though there too, things will be different this year — the celebrations perhaps a bit less jubilant in light of the lingering heaviness of war.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.