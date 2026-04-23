Your Daily Phil: Craigslist founder Craig Newmark: ‘Good philanthropy never goes out of style’

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we sit down with Craig Newmark of Craigslist fame, spotlight the approach of the expanding Moshal Program to supporting Israeli university students from disadvantaged families and interview Gov. Josh Shapiro’s amid increasing pressure to end military aid to Israel. We feature an opinion piece by Lara Knuettel in honor of World Book Day, one by Aya Shechter exploring the difference between access and influence and one by Sami Jinich about working toward a shared society for Jews and non-Jews in Israel. Also in this issue: Rabbi Elazar Symon, Sivan Kobi and Chaim Galbut.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Community Center of the North Shore (Mass.) kicks off its International Jewish Film Festival this evening…

What You Should Know

An approachable philanthropist who is passionate about supporting military families, fighting cyberattacks and rescuing pigeons, Craig Newmark largely fell into his wealth: His company Craigslist started out as an email list for friends, became a bare-bones website and took off unexpectedly. He finds people’s interest in him both “surreal” and “funny,” he said, admitting “there’s a lot of stuff I don’t get.”

Newmark spoke recently with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher about what makes his philanthropy Jewish, when to give to specifically Jewish organizations and his criticism of the Giving Pledge.

Jay Deitcher: You’ve given to a number of Jewish initiatives. Often in the philanthropic world, we talk about balancing focusing on the particular, which is initiatives based around the Jewish people, and the universal, or obligations to the entire world. How do you weigh that in your own philanthropy?

Craig Newmark: I just do what makes most sense. I have some small bias towards specifically Jewish initiatives. As you noticed with the ADL, they do good work in threat intelligence gathering regarding threats to the Jewish community in the U.S.

I also support other groups that support traditional Jewish values, like I support 92NY. I think it’s Jon Stewart [who] said [it’s] a tie for the second holiest place in Judaism, along with Zabar’s, although I kind of prefer Russ & Daughters. I support the Jewish Community Relations Council in New York, and the [Secure Community] Network in Chicago. They’re doing good work. I don’t talk about them a lot because anyone doing threat intelligence gathering that protects us is at serious risk, and I don’t want to get them targeted.

JD: The ADL has come under fire a lot the last two years from both sides of the political spectrum. Why is ADL still an important initiative to support?

CN: Right now, they’re getting a lot of crap from different people. I’m not qualified to address that because being smart about it requires social skills. I try to avoid areas where I’m largely ignorant.

But I can see they do good counter-extremism work. They do it quietly, and I’m very aware whenever you’re dealing with anything involving intelligence gathering or law enforcement… they appreciate it when I keep my mouth shut. Sometimes it is really good when a tech success story guy keeps his mouth shut.

Read the full interview here.