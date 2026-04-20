Your Daily Phil: Israeli nonprofits getting shellacked by strong shekel

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the fresh struggles facing Israeli nonprofits as a strengthening shekel makes their dollar donations worth less. We report on a new gift to expand the Orthodox Union’s Israeli campus programs, and on Shalom Hartman Institute President Yehuda Kurtzer’s recent call for American Jews to embrace their political homelessness. We feature an opinion piece by Harley Lippman about a leadership opportunity for Jewish philanthropy in guiding the trajectory of AI; Rabbi Esther L. Lederman shares how the Union for Reform Judaism is responding to changing communal demographics; and diversity, equity, inclusion and justice practitioner Whitney Weathers reflects on her evolving understanding of the Jewish experience of antisemitism. Also in this issue: Argentine President Javier Milei, Alex Soros and Nathan Disenhouse.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Israel Editor Justin Hayet and Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Paul E. Singer Foundation is kicking off its Countering Antisemitism conference in Miami today and tomorrow.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will present the Presidential Medal of Honor to Argentine President Javier Milei today at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Montgomery County, Md., leaders will announce $1.7 million in hate crimes prevention grants this afternoon for local nonprofits and faith-based organizations. Ron Halber, CEO of the JCRC of Greater Washington, who recently wrote in eJewishPhilanthropy about the need for local government support to combat antisemitism, will speak at the press conference.

Tonight marks the start of Israel’s Memorial Day, Yom HaZikaron, which will feature services throughout the country and a siren at 8 p.m. local time.

Israel’s main national ceremony will take place this evening at the Western Wall, followed by back-to-back events at Jerusalem’s Mt. Herzl tomorrow morning, one honoring fallen soldiers and the other those who were killed in terror attacks.

What You Should Know

As Israeli nonprofits struggle to address the country’s urgent needs following yet another war and as the government devotes more resources to national defense and less to the social safety net, many organizations are finding themselves squeezed not only by the challenges of the security and budgetary situations but by a new financial foe: a strong shekel.

For many Israeli organizations, support from foreign donors — particularly American Jewish ones — is critical to their operations. But now, as the shekel is gaining strength against the dollar, those fundraising efforts are not going nearly as far. This currency crunch also comes as many donors are feeling the pain of nearly three years of intense giving through terror attacks, wars and ceasefires, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet.

“As the shekel strengthens, every dollar raised in the U.S. translates into less impact on the ground in Israel,” David Metzler, director of international relations at the IDF Widows & Orphans Organization, told eJP.

With the NIS/USD exchange rate plummeting to 2.96 this past Friday, after weeks of hovering above 3.00, the sector is facing a nearly 19% drop from the 3.68 shekels-to-the-dollar level seen just one year ago.

Metzler noted that the shift requires a total rethink of how costs are presented to partners. “In the past, we would fundraise in the donor’s currency. Today, we lead with the actual cost in new Israeli shekels. That helps anchor expectations in the real cost of delivering programs in Israel, rather than a moving target tied to currency markets,” he said.

This strengthening of the shekel — driven by what some are calling a “ceasefire dividend,” surging tech exports and foreign investment — acts as a hidden tax for the overwhelming majority of Israeli nonprofits that fundraise in dollars. This currency shift has effectively gutted the sector’s purchasing power by nearly a fifth while domestic costs remain high.

One potential antidote to this dollar-dependency is a more aggressive focus on domestic Israeli corporate giving — a strategy that centers on building a shekel-based operational floor. Joseph Gitler, founder and chairman of Leket Israel, has long been a proponent of weaving the nonprofit mission into Israel’s corporate fabric. “It’s a wake-up call that everyone has to be diversified and put in the effort in Israel as well. We can’t just count on overseas support, even if it’s growing,” Gitler told eJP.

Read the full report here.