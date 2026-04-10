Your Daily Phil: Pew poll points to problems for Israel

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the latest Pew survey showing Israel’s favorability ratings hitting new lows among Americans — including American Jews. We interview photographer Bill Aron about his work documenting Jewish communities around the world, and report on the recent vote by the Democratic National Committee blocking a resolution that would have singled out AIPAC for condemnation. We feature an opinion piece by Edmund Case responding to the reports of staff cuts at 18Doors, and one by Ari Hoffnung spotlighting a campaign to pressure corporations into anti-Israel measures; plus Richard D. Kahlenberg recommends strengthening American identity to combat antisemitism. Also in this issue: Bill Ackman, David Cornstein and Debbie Resnick.

Shabbat shalom!

What We’re Watching

We are continuing to monitor the situation in Israel. While the ceasefire with Iran appears to be holding, fighting between the Israeli military and Lebanon’s Hezbollah persists, including a predawn missile attack on central Israel this morning.

On Sunday, the Anti-Defamation League and Museum of Jewish Heritage will hold their Annual Gathering of Remembrance at Temple Emanu-El in New York City ahead of Yom Hashoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day — which begins Monday evening.

Also on Sunday, Los Angeles is hosting the inaugural BagelFest West, a celebration of the beloved boiled-and-baked bread.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The latest poll by the Pew Research Center reveals that American public opinion is not only moving away from Israel but that the trend is accelerating, with overall favorability dropping eight percentage points over the past year. Six in 10 Americans now have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of Israel, and 37% hold a favorable view. A year ago, there was near-parity, with 53% holding unfavorable views and 45% having favorable ones.

Within the Jewish community, favorable views for Israel are also slipping, and even more sharply. Last year’s Pew study found that 73% of American Jewish respondents held a favorable view of Israel. A year later, that has dropped by nearly 10 percentage points, with 64% holding a favorable opinion of Israel. There was a similar, though less severe, drop among white evangelical Protestants — another key source of support for Israel — whose favorability fell from 72% last year to 65% now.

Addressing this public opinion downturn first requires accepting that multiple things can be true at the same time: There was and is a well-funded, coordinated campaign to undermine the legitimacy of the State of Israel and Zionism. Combating this will take a similarly well-coordinated effort by Israel and its allies in the United States, particularly the Jewish community — a long-called-for feat that has proved elusive.

At the same time, the drop in public opinion, particularly among the Jewish community, cannot solely be chalked up to bad hasbara, or public diplomacy. Actions, policies and statements by the State of Israel and top Israeli officials have, at the very least, made it far easier for opponents to paint the country as illiberal, expansionist and even genocidal.

How Israel would go about addressing the issue will surely be a topic of debate in the upcoming Knesset elections. But better outreach to congressional Democrats in the U.S. and improved hasbara will only get Israel so far. War and civilian casualties are not popular things, no matter how justified or well-explained they are.

For some Israeli candidates, the solution will be a shift away from military campaigns in favor of diplomatic solutions to the country’s myriad national security challenges. For certain segments of Israeli society, however, this is a nonstarter.

Asked about the survey and what Israel has to do to shore up American support, Religious Zionism Party leader and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told Israel’s Kan broadcaster that one thing the country wouldn’t do is scale back its military control — from the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon or the Syrian Golan Heights. “We won’t commit suicide to make them happy,” Smotrich said, presenting it as a binary issue. Instead, he said, the solution is to make Israel indispensable to the world, through its technology, economy and military prowess.

A potential wrinkle in this plan of having the so-called “start-up nation” save Israel — not addressed in the radio interview — is the growing concern of a “brain drain,” with indications that well-educated Israelis are increasingly moving abroad. If Israel wants its high-tech scene to be its salvation, it will have to counter these emigration trends among the people who are helping make it possible.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.