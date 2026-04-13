Your Daily Phil: The numbers that resonate as we remember the 6 million

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine three telling statistics ahead of tonight’s Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day. We spotlight the post-Oct. 7 Simchat Torah Challenge, which has grown significantly since launching two years ago, and cover a new culinary experience, “Soul and Roll,” merging Jewish food and trauma. We feature an opinion piece by Todd Polikoff on the role of “planned abandonment” in institutional renewal and innovation, and a piece by Rabbi Sharon Cohen Anisfeld, Rabbi Daniel Berman, Judith Rosenbaum and Jordan Namerow highlighting their journey to a shared campus for their Boston-area organizations. Also in this issue: Eli Kowaz, Andy Bryant and Fred Schoenfeld.

What We’re Watching

Yom HaZikaron laShoah ve-laG’vurah (better known as Yom HaShoah), Israel’s Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day, begins at sunset. Communities in Israel will hold remembrance events, many of them modified in light of remaining security restrictions on large gatherings. In Jerusalem, Yad Vashem will air a prerecorded state ceremony that will include speeches from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Beginning today, the Claims Conference, in partnership with the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial, is hosting a weeklong Holocaust film series, with screenings throughout New York City, as well as Frankfurt and Berlin in Germany.

In Hungary, Péter Magyar’s center-right opposition Tisza party appears poised to secure a supermajority following Sunday’s elections, ousting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has led the Central European nation since 2010.

The family of former Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), who died on Friday, will be sitting shiva from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and tomorrow in Riverdale, N.Y. See the obituary for the longtime New York congressman below.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Three numbers stand out as Israel prepares to mark Yom HaShoah: 109,000, 800,000 and 20.

According to the latest figures from Israel’s Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority, some 109,000 Holocaust survivors are currently living in Israel. Of these, roughly a third of them, 33,057, require income supplements from the government — a welfare benefit that is granted to ensure that they have the income needed for “minimal subsistence” — according to figures from the Welfare Ministry and Israel’s National Insurance Institute.

This year’s Yom HaShoah comes at a particularly trying time for those 109,000 survivors in Israel, after a month and a half of war and bombardment. While this has at least temporarily subsided in light of the ceasefire with Iran, Hezbollah continues to launch rockets and drones at northern Israel, even as efforts are underway to negotiate an armistice of some kind.

In an indication of the persisting uncertainty in Israel ahead of Yom HaShoah, which is traditionally marked in the morning with a two-minute nationwide siren that calls Israelis to a halt, the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command issued a public announcement today that should there be incoming attacks at that time, the constant sound of the memorial siren will be interrupted by the oscillating air-raid siren, instructing Israelis to immediately seek shelter.

Alongside the number of Holocaust survivors alive today in Israel, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics released the latest estimates for the number of Jews alive around the world, 15.8 million, alongside the pre-Holocaust estimate, 16.6 million. More than 80 years after the end of the Holocaust, the global Jewish population today remains 800,000 lower than it was on the eve of World War II. The CBS data also highlight the current centrality of Israel for the Jewish People, with 45% of Jews living in Israel today, compared to 1945 when 3% of Jews lived in then-Palestine.

This morning, Tel Aviv University’s Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry and Irwin Cotler Institute released their annual report on worldwide antisemitism for 2025, finding that Jew hatred has remained elevated — and deadly — in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks. Last year, 20 people were killed in four antisemitic attacks outside of Israel — the largest of these being December’s terror attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia — representing the deadliest year for non-Israeli Jewry since the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires.

Looking forward, the report’s authors warned that antisemitic discourse is becoming increasingly commonplace in the United States, which they said is not only a problem in its own right, but a worrying sign of things to come. Last year, for instance, the annual report highlighted the “dire state of the fight against antisemitism in Australia,” months before the Bondi Beach shooting.

“This was no prophecy, nor a wild guess. Where minor attacks are dismissed, major ones will ultimately follow, in one way or another,” the authors wrote. “Rather than act in hindsight, other countries should learn from the mistakes of Australia and combat antisemitism decisively before tragedy befalls them.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.