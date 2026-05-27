Your Daily Phil: Pears Foundation backs Israeli NGO’s push to prevent blindness in Ethiopia

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a $2.3 million initiative by the U.K.-based Pears Foundation and the Israeli NALA Foundation to prevent blindness in Ethiopia; on the rise in interest of Diaspora Jews to participate in Israeli pre-army programs; and on a new report examining Qatari donations to the American educational system. We feature an opinion piece by Scott McGrath about the necessity of organizational transformation alongside — not after — fundraising, and a piece by Shalom Goodman that calls for scaling solutions to help households locked in ongoing cycles of debt. Also in this issue: Jeremy D. Popkin, Gerald Shreiber and David A. Sachs and Karen Richards Sachs.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Stephen Wise Free Synagogue in Manhattan is kicking off its third Re-Charging Reform Judaism conference, which runs today and tomorrow, bringing together more than 300 Reform rabbis, professionals, lay leaders and Jewish thought leaders from across North America. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Nira Dayanim!

What You Should Know

The U.K.-based Pears Foundation is donating $2.3 million over the next five years for an effort to protect more than 1.5 million people in Ethiopia from a resurging contagious infection that can lead to blindness. The initiative is being administered through its longtime grantee, the NALA Foundation, an Israeli organization that works to combat so-called “neglected tropical diseases,” reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The British grantmaker said this week that it was supporting the effort to combat trachoma in response to the Trump administration’s slashing of the USAID budget, which previously included funding for a program to prevent the eye disease.

The effort joins a host of other philanthropy-backed ventures aimed at offsetting the gutting of far greater state-backed funding for aid and development programs. While experts have hailed these charitable efforts, they warn that private philanthropy is no replacement for public funding, which can be orders of magnitude larger. For many Jewish aid and development nonprofits, in addition to the drop in USAID funding, private donors have also scaled back their support in light of post-Oct. 7 shifts in Jewish communal priorities.

Dina Gidron, the Pears Foundation’s representative in Israel, told eJP that the matter arose several months ago as large nongovernmental organizations in Ethiopia decided, in the wake of the USAID cuts, that they would be putting their focus on addressing trachoma, which affects millions of Ethiopians annually, in areas with high infection rates. The Ethiopian Ministry of Health, therefore, approached NALA, which already operates in the country, about developing an initiative to combat trachoma in areas that had already seen incidents of the disease decline but remained vulnerable to a resurgence.

NALA’s CEO, Michal Bruck, raised the issue during a regular check-in call, Gidron recalled: “She asked, ‘Do you think it could be something?’” Gidron, who has been with the foundation for many years, believed that it could. “When I started working with the Pears Foundation, [Executive Chairman] Sir Trevor [Pears] — though he wasn’t sir yet — said to me… ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing if the Jewish people got together to really solve a wicked world problem, like preventable blindness?’” she said. “So I told Michal, ‘Listen, it sounds to me like what you’ve been asked to do is exactly in line with our values and the things that Sir Trevor has always wanted to be a part of.”

Read the full report here.