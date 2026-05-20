Your Daily Phil: How can Israel shore up diminishing American Jewish support?

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Ted Sasson, a scholar at Tel Aviv’s Institute for National Security Studies and co-author of a new report on how Israel can shore up American Jewish support, and report on a new aerospace prize at Israel’s Technion that was endowed by alumnus Max Blankfeld with the goal of boosting Israeli security and international standing. We feature an opinion piece by Shelley Rood Wernick and Liv Mendelsohn spotlighting a caregiver crisis in the U.S. and Canada; Lisa Eisen and Dawne Bear Novicoff identify priority areas for investment based on Reimagining Israel Education’s framework for the field; and Audra Berg shares what it takes to build and sustain Jewish community in America today. Also in this issue: Fay Twersky, Andrew Berger and Debbie Wasserman.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Knesset unanimously advanced a bill to dissolve the parliament, which would move up elections that are slated to take place no later than Oct. 27. The bill still needs to go through several more readings and votes before it is passed.

The American Innovation Forum is hosting an event this evening at the American Hub in Jerusalem featuring a panel with Tamir Goodman, Orit Greenbaum Lipski and Muawyah Akash.

Also in Jerusalem, HaGal Sheli, the Israeli nonprofit that uses surfing to combat post-traumatic stress disorder, is hosting a gala event tonight at the Tower of David, featuring leaders from Israel’s high-tech community. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Justin Hayet!

The Jewish Federations of North America, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Combat Antisemitism Movement and the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History are hosting a congressional breakfast to celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee gathered this morning for a lively debate on a bill that would effectively criminalize egalitarian and women-led prayer at the Western Wall, including areas that currently permit it, by designating any practice in violation of the Chief Rabbinate’s rulings as “desecration,” punishable by up to seven years in prison.

There are several reasons to believe that the bill will not be voted into law on technical grounds. But another reason why the bill, which was backed by nearly every member of the coalition, may end up buried is that its passage would deeply alienate the vast majority of Diaspora Jews, particularly American Jews, at a time when American popular support for Israel is waning.

It is therefore fitting that as this bill, which is nearly universally opposed by mainstream American Jewish organizations, was being debated in the Knesset, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross was speaking with Ted Sasson, a scholar of American Jewry now at Tel Aviv’s Institute for National Security Studies, who is the co-author of a new report, “American Jewry Is Changing: What Israel Must Do to Preserve the Partnership,” examining how the Israeli government can shore up its increasingly strained ties with American Jewry.

JAG: We’re having this conversation as a Knesset committee discusses a bill that would effectively criminalize non-Rabbinate-approved practices at the Western Wall — something that most American Jews would oppose but that the ruling coalition supported. Are your recommendations feasible for this government or a similar one, or are you effectively saying that new leadership is necessary to shore up American Jewish support for Israel. If this coalition is reelected, is there still a way to maintain that support?

TS: You’re right that the report is geared toward a new government, but we try to imagine that it could be a new Netanyahu-led government that seeks to repair some of the damage that accumulated during this very long war.

I think a new Israeli government has to be able to articulate a moral commitment, a strategic vision that enables us to see beyond the permanent integration of millions of Palestinians into Israeli society [without citizenship]. That might be a two-state solution, it might be a federation, it might be a confederation, who knows? But an incoming Israeli government has to be able to enunciate a vision of an Israel that is secure, with a Jewish majority and a democratic polity, in order to continue to benefit from strong support that extends beyond the Orthodox and the right wing of American Jewry.

JAG: In addition to those higher policy recommendations, what else can Israel do?

TS: In the report, we recommend that Israel focus on the areas where it’s uniquely capable of supporting American Jewry, and that’s especially in the area of education. … So with Birthright, we gotta get the numbers back up. Masa and university-based programs are an opportunity for Israel to build upon and expand the role it plays in educating Jewish young adults who are facing universities that are increasingly hostile.

Gap-year programs are [also] a part of that. So it’s not just a matter of restoring Birthright to the numbers that existed previously, but let’s expand gap years and make it as normative a part of the Jewish life course as Birthright had been for many years. I think there’s an opportunity there.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.