Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups ‘horrified’ by Calif. mosque attack, urge greater security funding

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine Jewish communal reactions to yesterday’s deadly shooting at a California mosque, which organizations said highlighted the need for greater security grants. We also report on the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s efforts to set up the infrastructure to allow local Jewish day schools to access a new federal tax credit. We feature an opinion piece by Randy Spiegel about not letting politics preclude giving to Israeli universities, and a piece by Jay Strear about why nonprofits focus on symptom management versus treating what ails them. Also in this issue: Nuseir Yassin, Mel Brooks and Carrie Darsky.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Federations of North America is bringing hundreds of Jewish community leaders to Capitol Hill today to push Congress to increase funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program; a press conference will be held this afternoon.

The Washington Nationals will host Jewish Community Day as the baseball team takes on the New York Mets at Nationals Park.

In New York, the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue is holding its spring benefit, where the congregation will honor Proskauer Rose’s Ira Bogner and former State Department antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Jewish groups and leaders expressed horror and solidarity with the American Muslim community following a deadly shooting at a mosque in San Diego, which they said demonstrated the need to combat extremism and protect all houses of worship.

Jewish California, the umbrella political advocacy group representing Jewish communities throughout the state, said it was “horrified and heartbroken” by the deadly attack, in which three people were killed at the Islamic Center of San Diego, which also contains a school. The identities of the victims have not yet been released, though one was said to have been a security guard at the mosque, whom police called “heroic” and credited with preventing an even worse tragedy.

The names of the suspected gunmen were not immediately released, but local law enforcement said that they were 17 and 18 years old, and that while the precise motive was not yet known, “hate rhetoric was involved,” apparently referring to a note left by the younger suspect that was found by his mother, who contacted police. The two suspects were found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds near the scene.

The deadly mosque attack comes amid rising polarization and follows a spate of politically motivated violence, including last year’s shooting outside an American Jewish Committee event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, in which two Israeli Embassy staffers were killed, whose first anniversary will be marked on Thursday; the deadly firebombing of a march in support of Israeli hostages last June; a thwarted terror attack on Temple Israel outside Detroit earlier this year; and a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month.

The Jewish Federations of North America noted that the attack came shortly before hundreds of Jewish leaders headed to Capitol Hill to lobby Congress to increase the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program to $1 billion (from its current $300 million), which can be used to better protect houses of worship.

“Today’s attack is yet another painful reminder that the threat facing religious communities in America is real, urgent and growing,” JFNA said.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.