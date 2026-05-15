Your Daily Phil: New book argues for a new take on Jewish education post-Oct. 7

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview David Bryfman about his new book on post-Oct. 7 Israel education, Heroism and Hope. We cover a UJA-Federation of New York luncheon raising money for Jewish sports luncheon raising money for Jewish sports and honoring NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, and report on Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s decision to cancel his in-person appearance at the Jewish Theological Seminary commencement next week. We feature an opinion piece by Enrico Ravenna and Jessie Dowsakul about teaming up to better serve their emerging Jewish communities, located hundreds of miles apart in the South; and pieces by Devorah Brous and Chana Hertzberg reflect on pathways for communal grieving and recovery since the 2025 L.A. wildfires. Also in this issue: David Begoun, King Charles III and Rita Semel.

Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Jewish organizations and congregations will be hosting special events this weekend for Shabbat 250, a national initiative launched by President Donald Trump. Read more about it here.

The Good People Fund will host its 18th Anniversary Celebration Sunday evening at Congregation B’nai Israel in Milburn, N.J., as the organization honors founder Naomi Eisenberger as she hands the reins to its incoming executive director, Julie Fisher.

On Sunday, the Lower East Side Jewish Conservancy will launch the Herz Heritage Trail, a new project that combines archival research and augmented reality to preserve and document the rich Jewish history of the Lower East Side.

The inaugural World Symposium Against Antizionism will take place on Sunday in Toronto. The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro is set to keynote the conference, which will also include Mark Goldfeder, Casey Babb and Loay Alshareef.

What You Should Know

Israel fundamentally changed in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks — the most devastating attack in the country’s history and one that was followed by an initial shambolic and insufficient government response, leaving Israeli civilians to care for themselves. And if Israel changed, then Israel education must change too. That was the conclusion reached by David Bryfman, CEO of The Jewish Education Project, whose new book, Heroism and Hope: Recharging Israel Education in a Post-October 7 World, was released yesterday.

In the book, Bryfman, one of the leading figures in the field, examines the new dilemmas and realities facing Jewish educators and insists on the need to integrate Israel into Jewish education—not as an add-on, but as an essential pedagogical tool for learning what it means to be a Jew today. While they are not the target audience, Bryfman told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross this week in an interview ahead of the release that the book is also directed toward the funders of Jewish education, encouraging them to trust the practitioners and believe that a solid Jewish education will prepare Jewish kids for the world in a way that an advocacy-focused education will not.

JAG: I understand your embrace of nuance and of examining Israel warts-and-all, but how do you get that across to someone who’s only coming to Hebrew school until their bar or bat mitzvah?

DB: We cannot… have the same expectations of a graduate of a day school as a graduate of a Sunday school simply because of dosage alone. That being said… there are certainly many things you can do at almost every age and every stage that at least prime people for the questions that they might confront when they get to middle school, high school or university.

We spoke to many, many educators, who said to us over and over again, “We actually know what to do. But we’re scared to do it. Our bosses, our parents, our lay leaders are preventing us from doing the right thing educationally by our kids because of a whole lot of other parameters and concerns that come up with Israel in the classroom.”

And I think for the eJewishPhilanthropy community, the funding community, that’s one of the big messages that I’m really trying to get out with this book as well: As funders and as supporters of Jewish education, you need to trust the experts in the field to do education in the way that it is supposed to be done. Education cannot and should not succumb to the same rules that govern other aspects of the Jewish communal world.

Read the full interview here.