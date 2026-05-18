Your Daily Phil: Israel on a high note: Noam Bettan at Eurovision

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine Israel’s second-place finish in the Eurovision Song Contest and what it means for the often-isolated country. We spotlight the anti-loneliness nonprofit Dorot, which keeps getting confused with the foundation of the same name that recently announced it was shutting down. In the latest installment of eJP’s exclusive opinion column, “The 501(C) Suite,” Idana Goldberg reflects on the challenges facing philanthropy in uncertain times; and we feature an opinion piece by Gidi Grinstein proposing a framework to secure American Jewry’s way of life, and one by Brian Seymour with lessons about healthy allyship between the American Jewish community and other groups. Also in this issue: Erica Brown, Dr. Miriam Adelson and Greg and Alexandra Mondre.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The first-ever multidisciplinary Israeli Science Conference kicks off today in New York City, featuring Israeli and American scientists, researchers and academic leaders, aimed at connecting top institutions in both countries as Israel faces growing academic boycotts.

The Israeli Ministry of Transportation’s Samson International Smart Mobility Summit continues today in Tel Aviv. Elon Musk, who was meant to attend when the conference was originally scheduled for March, delivered a video address, hailing Israel for its innovation.

The National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism will meet today at the Museum of the Bible in Washington. Speakers include the Justice Department’s Leo Terrell, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Reps. Randy Fine (R-FL), Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Kat Cammack (R-FL).

The Interfaith March for Human Rights and Peace will take place this evening in Jerusalem, bringing together Jews, Muslims, Christians and Druze for a procession from the Jerusalem International YMCA to the Old City’s Jaffa Gate.

The Israeli HaShomer HaChadash volunteer organization is hosting a gala tonight in Tel Aviv, featuring some of its main funders, including Dr. Miriam Adelson; her daughter, Yasmin Lukatz; and Michael Eisenberg.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUSTIN HAYET

On Saturday evening in Vienna, Israeli singer Noam Bettan finished second at the Eurovision Song Contest with his multilingual pop ballad “Michelle” — marking the second year in a row that the Jewish state has claimed the runner-up spot in one of the world’s most-watched competitions.

This second-place finish for Israel offers a rare glimmer of hope for the country’s international standing, which has taken a serious hit over the past 2 1/2 years of war. The achievement also stands in stark contrast to much of the controversy surrounding the event and comes as Jewish communities throughout the world have faced growing threats and deadly attacks.

“It showed that beneath the polarization often amplified online or in political debates, there remain strong human, cultural and strategic ties between many Europeans and Israelis,” said Benjamin Touati, CEO of ELNET-Israel, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to strengthening strategic, diplomatic and economic relations between Europe and Israel.

It’s easy to dismiss Eurovision as a silly spectacle, full of over-the-top costumes and bizarre performances. But behind all the kitsch and choreography, there are profound people-to-people connections. “Eurovision is not simply a music competition; it is one of the few truly shared cultural moments watched simultaneously by hundreds of millions of people across very different countries, languages and histories,” Touati told eJewishPhilanthropy.

Bettan’s entry, a pop ballad about heartbreak on the streets of one of Tel Aviv’s hippest neighborhoods that flowed seamlessly between Hebrew, French and English, marked something of a return to normal for Israel. This story of the eponymous Michelle, Bettan’s “queen of problems,” served as a far more lighthearted, personal song compared to last year’s submission by Nova massacre survivor Yuval Raphael, titled “New Day Will Rise,” about national feelings of hope, healing and war.

Next year in Sofia!

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.