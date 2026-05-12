Your Daily Phil: Antisemitism czars at WJC confab in Geneva press for government action

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Daniel Septimus stepping down as CEO of Sefaria on June 30 after 13 years at the helm and Israeli business leaders’ reflections at last week’s Milken Institute Global Conference. We feature an opinion piece by Sabrina Braham with insights for private donors, parents and alumni interested in answering Rebecca Dinar’s recent call to “invest upstream” at universities, and one by Beth Cooper Benjamin and Laura Hemlock-Schaeffer focused on teen mental health under the weight of “achievement culture.” Also in this issue: Levi Leviev, Gerald Steinberg and Asaf Yasur.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The funeral for former Anti-Defamation League head Abe Foxman, who died on Sunday, will take place this morning at Park Avenue Synagogue.

The American Jewish Committee will present Cardinal Timothy Dolan with the group’s Nostra Aetate at Sixty Award today, honoring Dolan’s interfaith efforts on the 60th anniversary of the groundbreaking Vatican declaration.

The Anti-Defamation League is holding a Jewish American Heritage Month reception today on Capitol Hill.

Israeli Eurovision entrant Noam Battan will perform tonight when the contest’s semifinals kick off in Vienna.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

In a show of solidarity, 32 government officials tasked with combating antisemitism and other forms of bigotry around the world released a joint statement today in Geneva, decrying the rise in attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions around the world in recent years and highlighting three core areas for governments to take action: increased security, prosecution of perpetrators and curbing hate speech on social media.

The document, which was shared first with eJewishPhilanthropy, was finalized and released at a convening of the World Jewish Congress’ Special Envoys and Coordinators Combating Antisemitism (SECCA) Network, a group of dozens of officials tasked with fighting Jew hatred in their respective countries. The SECCA meeting was held alongside the World Jewish Congress Governing Board meeting, which kicked off on Sunday.

The document paralleled remarks made yesterday by Mathias Döpfner, CEO of the international publishing firm Axel Springer, who stressed the broader threats to Western societies posed by antisemitism and called on non-Jews like himself to do more to address it, if only for self-preservation purposes.

But alongside this concerted push to coordinate and support these special envoys and coordinators, there was a tension at play in Geneva this week around their work and the broader effort to address rising antisemitism.

In an address yesterday, WJC President Ronald Lauder stressed the failures of the Jewish communal world to combat antisemitism.

“Since Oct. 7, [2023,] all Jewish organizations in the United States together have spent upwards of $600 million fighting this avalanche of antisemitism. I have one question. Has it helped? Has all this money stopped? Even slowed down the hatred against us? The answer is no. All the efforts of TV commercials, the full-page ads in newspapers and conferences — all the attempts to tell the world the facts have accomplished very little,” he said.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.