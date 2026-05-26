Your Daily Phil: Inside the Weinberg Foundation’s big bet on Baltimore

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the rising likelihood of full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah. We interview Sarah Manekin of the Weinberg Foundation about the organization’s work in Baltimore, and get the scoop on the Wexner Foundation‘s decision to spin off its fellowships into a separate organization. We feature an opinion piece by Zack Wainer, Isaac Kurtz and Doron Kenter identifying an information gap regarding male involvement in Jewish life (and why it matters), and a piece by Melissa Garlick that spotlights the role Jewish employee resource groups can play in the workplace. Also in this issue: Avi Issacharoff, Ivanka Trump and Ziva Haller Rubenstein.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Ruderman Family Foundation is hosting its annual conference on Israel-U.S. relations today in Tel Aviv.

We’re monitoring emerging reports of a potential framework for a lasting ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

For more than a month, Israelis have lived in a state of dissonance. While the vast majority of the country has returned to some sense of routine since ceasefires were declared with Iran and Lebanon, ending the large-scale attacks, Israel’s North has remained under regular attack by a threat that the military has not been able to effectively defend against: fiber-optic drones.

Most of these attacks by Hezbollah have targeted Israeli troops positioned in southern Lebanon, killing at least 10 soldiers over the past month. Increasingly, these attacks have targeted Israeli civilians, including drone strikes yesterday on a home in the northern town of Metulla and at a school bus stop in the border-adjacent community of Shomera, neither of which caused injuries.

In light of these attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the military have indicated plans to expand attacks on the Iran-backed terrorist group. Yesterday, Netanyahu released a video statement in which he said he instructed the military to strike Hezbollah “decisively.” “Yes, they are attacking us with drones, cyber-enabled drones, and we have a special team working on this — and we will solve that too. But what this requires of us now is to intensify the blows, increase the force,” Netanyahu said.

The rising drumbeats of war come amid grave concerns about the future of Israel’s North, which has long been one of the country’s weakest regions, even before Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at the area on Oct. 8, 2023.

There is wide consensus in Israel that without addressing the severe security threats facing the North, the region will not be able to reverse emigration trends, improve the education system and boost the local economy.

As Israel prepares for a possible renewed, full-fledged war with Hezbollah, the ultimate question is if this will indeed neutralize those threats or just mark yet another bloody round of fighting in a region still struggling to rebuild after the last one.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.