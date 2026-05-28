Your Daily Phil: What is the Reform movement fighting about?

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine an ongoing dispute within the Reform movement regarding particularism and universalism, and cover the first day of the Re-Charging Reform Judaism conference, where some of that debate was playing out. We also report on the American Jewish Committee’s sale of its Manhattan headquarters for $39 million. We feature an opinion piece by Karen Kollins spotlighting Canada’s small Jewish communities and a piece by Orna Siegel about how to stem the tide of early childhood educators leaving the field. Also in this issue: Alex Ryvchin, Tali Farhadian and Carolyn Rowan.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Israeli humanitarian assistance nonprofit IsraAid is sending a delegation to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda to help address a growing Ebola outbreak.

The Stephen Wise Free Synagogue in Manhattan is concluding its third Re-Charging Reform Judaism conference today. More on this below.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is slated to deliver the commencement address at Yeshiva University at the school’s graduation ceremony this afternoon.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

There is a vigorous debate, potentially even a fissure, taking place within the Reform movement around Zionism, whose dividing lines are in some ways eminently clear — Zionism vs. anti-Zionism, universalism vs. particularism — but in others are entirely inscrutable, with the different sides often arguing past each other and employing nomenclature that can be defined in markedly different ways.

All of that is on display this week at the still-underway Re-Charging Reform Judaism conference at New York City’s Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, which is being spearheaded by the congregation’s senior rabbi, Ammiel Hirsch, who has emerged as one of the Reform movement’s most prominent critics of what he describes as a betrayal of its Zionist commitments. See coverage from the event by eJP’s Nira Dayanim below.

The day before Hirsch addressed the conference — railing against anti-Zionism and an abandonment of Jewish particularism — the Union for Reform Judaism published a blog post by Rabbis Jonah Dov Pesner and Josh Weinberg, respectively the director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism and the vice president of the URJ for Israel and Reform Zionism, who also serves as executive director of the Association of Reform Zionists of America.

Hirsch’s speech and the blog post by Pesner and Weinberg were, in many ways, remarkably similar. Both stressed the necessity of and tension between universalism and particularism, that Jewry must both care about its members and about everyone else as well. And yet despite this fundamental agreement, the argument appears to center around a matter of balance and degrees. Both might matter, but which takes precedence: universalism or particularism? Pesner and Weinberg indicate the former, while Hirsh seems to favor the latter.

This is a significant and fundamental discussion not only for the Reform movement but for world Jewry in general: What are our commitments to one another? To what extent is Judaism a personal religious matter, and to what extent is it a people that we are duty-bound to support? Yet it is more difficult to have those debates when the terms can be understood and interpreted by each side differently. Embracing nuance and rejecting false binaries are eminently worthy goals, but in order for organizations and movements to truly stand for something, they must first articulate it.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.