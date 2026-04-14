Your Daily Phil: Oh, baby! Marcus gives $3M to Jewish Fertility Foundation

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a $3 million grant from the Marcus Foundation to the Jewish Fertility Foundation amid a spike in demand, and on a new endowment by Zach and Max Bruch for trips to Poland for young Jewish adults. We also examine a new poll showing that American Jews are split on the efficacy of Israel-related political advocacy. We feature an opinion piece by Orly Gal spotlighting how to better help Holocaust survivors and other elderly people in Israel during times of conflict; and Or Caduri illustrates an approach to addressing ideological tensions in the workplace. Also in this issue: Justin Hayet, Dianne Taube and Adrienne Petrook.

What We’re Watching

The annual International March of the Living from Auschwitz to Birkenau is taking place this morning, with roughly 50 Holocaust survivors from around the world participating this year.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is hosting its annual Commemoration Ceremony this morning at the Capitol with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick serving as the keynote speaker. Benjamin Ferenz, who served as the U.S.’ chief prosecutor in Nuremberg, will be posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

The Jewish Agency for Israel is holding a “closing assembly” marking the end of Yom HaShoah at 1 p.m. ET at the Ghetto Fighters’ House on Kibbutz Lohamei HaGeta’ot, featuring remarks by Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the mother of slain hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Semafor’s World Economy Summit continues today in Washington. Speakers include former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, Michael Dell and Citadel’s Ken Griffin.

The World Jewish Congress, in partnership with 8200 Alumni Association, Generative AI for Good, Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry and Voice of the People, is hosting a Hack the Hate NYC Summit this evening at Yeshiva University.

What You Should Know

As demand for its in vitro fertilization grants has spiked in recent years, the Atlanta-based Jewish Fertility Foundation has received a $3 million grant from the Marcus Foundation, the largest single gift in the fertility treatment funder’s history, Elana Frank, founding CEO of JFF, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

The funding from the Atlanta-based Marcus Foundation, a longtime donor to JFF, will primarily go towards the “less sexy stuff,” Frank said, such as employee salaries, benefits, professional development, academic research and marketing expenses.

“We always have relied on the Marcus Foundation to pay for the less sexy stuff. They’ve been instrumental in helping to offset the cost of salary and benefits and professional development,” Frank told eJP. “At the end of the day, they want to see more Jewish babies, and so they’re helping us with increasing our fertility grant allocations, and other things that we’re going to be doing.”

JFF, which was launched in 2015, is currently experiencing its third “spike” in demand for IVF grants in the last few years, Frank said. The first followed the Oct. 7 terror attacks, as some Jewish couples sought to expand their families in response. A second came last year after federal layoffs buffeted government workers, some of whom were in the process of IVF treatment. This third spike has been more sustained, said Frank, who attributed it to both growing awareness of the foundation within the Jewish community and an increase in those using assisted reproductive technology overall.

The grant also comes as JFF, supported by the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, pilots a program to give grants of between $20,000-$25,000 to offset the cost of gestational surrogacy for LGBTQ+ Jewish families, and others who require surrogates to start families.

JFF’s existing model has been to fund fertility treatment through local donors and partnerships with clinics within its 10 locations nationwide. With the $3 million gift coming as the organization faces increased demand, some of the grant will also be allocated towards creating a “national pot of money” to serve those who need grants independent of the donor base in an individual city, said Frank.

Read the full report here.