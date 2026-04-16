Your Daily Phil: HUC ‘deeply disappointed’ by lawsuit to block closure of Cincinnati seminary

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine Israelis’ uncertain present as they wrap up their first full workweek since February and prepare for next week’s national holidays, and report on the Ohio attorney general’s lawsuit to block the closure of the Reform movement’s Cincinnati rabbinical program. We feature an opinion piece by Deanne Weiss Etsekson about a new Samis Foundation report that draws lessons from the Catholic private school system to address the Jewish day school tuition crisis, and Nadav Rozenblat spotlights a group underserved by Haredi integration programs in Israel. Also in this issue: Mark Shpall, Amy Marks and Amy Bornstein.

What We’re Watching

Harvard University is hosting a landmark public conference on antisemitism and civil rights today, one of the terms of a legal settlement between the school and the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.

The American Jewish Historical Society is hosting a screening tonight of “They Fight With Cameras,” a new documentary about Jewish American WWII combat cameraman Walter Rosenblum.

The Shalom Hartman Institute’s Yehuda Kurtzer and The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg will sit in conversation at an event this evening at the Capital Jewish Museum focused on “Jewish America at 250” ahead of the U.S. Semiquincentennial.

After being delayed due to the war with Iran, the Jerusalem Marathon will take place early tomorrow morning. However, as dangerously high temperatures have been forecast, the full-marathon race has been called off.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUSTIN HAYET

The barbecue or the bomb shelter? As Israelis look ahead to next week’s back-to-back national holidays, Memorial Day and Independence Day, that question seems to sum up the anxious place Israelis find themselves.

For most Israelis, whose workweek runs Sunday to Thursday, this week marked an uneasy return to normalcy, following the end of Passover last week and as the fragile truce with Iran holds. Residents of the North were not as lucky, as the fighting with the terror group Hezbollah has persisted, with Israeli communities along the border being targeted repeatedly as Israeli forces conquered Hezbollah-aligned villages in southern Lebanon, even as Lebanese and Israeli officials discuss a ceasefire.

That routine will again be disrupted next week with the country’s back-to-back Memorial Day, Yom HaZikaron, which begins on Monday night, and Independence Day, Yom HaAtzmaut, which begins Tuesday night. But as fighting in Lebanon continues and the war with Iran threatens to resume, Israelis are left wondering if next week they will be running to barbecues or bomb shelters.

Beyond the immediate security situation, a broader sense of systemic instability continues to challenge Israeli civil society. Many nonprofit executives are currently recalibrating their financial projections to account for the historic strength of the New Israeli Shekel against the U.S. dollar — the denomination in which most donations are made. As the barrages of Iranian missiles at central Israel have waned, Ben Gurion Airport has begun seeing international carriers return, allowing more Israelis to travel abroad — including nonprofit figures — and foreign visitors to arrive. A resumption of fighting could again see the skies close.

In any case, the country will again mark its national holidays differently this year. For the third year in a row, the annual flyover show of Israeli Air Force fighter jets and other aircraft that normally traverses the country will not take place. Instead, pilots are expected to remain either on base or close to base, ready for the war with Iran to resume at a moment’s notice. The local and national ceremonies for both Yom HaZikaron and Yom HaAtzmaut, which are staples of the Israeli cultural, social and political calendar, are being held in smaller configurations, virtually or are not being held at all in light of the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command’s safety restrictions.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.