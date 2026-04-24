Your Daily Phil: Keep calm and carry on? Q&A with former CEO of Britain’s Jewish Leadership Council

Good Friday morning!

n today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview veteran British Jewish communal professional Simon Johnson about how the community is coping with the recent violent antisemitic attacks and mounting structural costs to protect local institutions. We profile Amy Spitalnick, head of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, and report on new bipartisan legislation in Congress aiming to protect people from harassment and intimidation at places of worship. We feature an opinion piece by Avrum Lapin highlighting trends in the world of Jewish philanthropy, Russel Neiss responds to Harley Lippman’s recent op-ed urging Jewish investment in guiding the trajectory of AI and Alex Pomson shares early insights from the Jim Joseph Foundation’s Growing Educators and Leaders Study. Also in this issue: Alex Sinclair, Bill Ackman and Matthew Halpern.

Shabbat Shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

President Donald Trump announced a three-week extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon yesterday — still acknowledging Israel’s right to act in its own defense if attacked — after a White House meeting between the ambassadors from the two countries.

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta is hosting Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, who during the Biden administration served as the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, and Holocaust educator Brendan Murphy, the founder of the Bearing Witness Institute, for a public conversation on “Antisemitism in America Today – Reality, Risk, and Response” on Sunday.

What You Should Know

A series of targeted attacks against Jewish institutions in the U.K. is “chipping away” at the community’s sense of safety, Simon Johnson, former CEO of the Jewish Leadership Council from 2013 to 2020, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Justin Hayet on Thursday.

In a wide-ranging interview, Johnson, who is currently a trustee of The Bloom Foundation and chair of Camp Simcha U.K. and splits his time between London and Israel since making aliyah last year, discussed the escalating physical and psychological toll of these attacks, the structural costs of protection and the long-term impact on the sustainability of British Jewish life.

Justin Hayet: The recent uptick of attacks in the United Kingdom against Jewish institutions has sent shockwaves through the community. How has the sense of safety changed for British Jews?

Simon Johnson: The veneer of security is being stripped away. For lots of people, even at the height of antisemitic attacks, even in the areas where the Jews live, there was broadly a tense, but steady, stable level of security. People thought, provided they stayed within the community, there would be a relative level of safety and security. It has chipped away a feeling that we will be OK if we stay in our area. That has shocked people. It caused them to question how secure they really are.

JH: In response to recent events, many are calling for increased security at Jewish institutions across the U.K. Is that the right solution, or are we missing a deeper issue?

SJ: The response of the government is always to say that we will increase the police presence, better security and build more walls, and that is probably the correct assessment. But as Lord David Wolfson of Tredegar said in the House of Lords: “But so far as the government’s response is concerned, while we are always grateful for support for the Community Security Trust, the debate about Jewish security needs to move away from being about higher walls around our synagogues and more guards outside our schools and on to the root causes of why we need such security?”

The answer to this problem is not merely more guards, higher fencing, steel-reinforced, or bomb-proof glass. This is addressing the symptoms of the problem. What the Jewish community cannot do alone, and the government has to, is they have to address the causes. To stop enabling visible anti-Jewish racism in the public arena. Stop making it possible.

Read the full interview here.