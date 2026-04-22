Your Daily Phil: Fresh fights over aliyah just in time for Yom HaAtzmaut

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine an emerging debate over American aliyah as Israel marks its 78th Independence Day. We report on the launch of a new fund by Wexner fellows to support victims of sexual violence, and speak with friends, family and colleagues of Zaki Djemal, an Israeli activist and venture capitalist who died suddenly last month at 38. We feature an opinion piece by Danielle Abraham about the vital connection between Israeli agriculture and independence, and another by Sharon Pardo considering the ramifications of the Jewish state being located in the Land of Israel. Also in this issue: Noah Hawley, Hodaya Cohen and Michael and Susan Dell.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Israel Prize ceremony is taking place this evening at the Jerusalem International Convention Center. President Donald Trump will be the first non-Israeli citizen to receive the award and is expected to accept the honor with a prerecorded video address.

The Anti-Defamation League is conducting a fly-in in Washington today, with members of the West Bloomfield, Mich., Jackson, Miss., and Boulder, Colo., Jewish communities — all of which have been targeted in antisemitic attacks in the last year — as well as the organizer of the event last May at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington in which two Israeli Embassy staffers were killed.

In Pittsburgh tonight, Robert Kraft’s Blue Square Alliance Against Hate will host a unity dinner for Black and Jewish students and fireside chat — alongside Gov. Josh Shapiro — in partnership with the NFL, Hillel International, United Negro College Fund and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This evening, 92NY will host a conversation with New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal and New York City Comptroller Mark Levine on the future of the city’s Jewish community.

And further uptown, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) will be interviewed by Yeshiva University President Rabbi Ari Berman about her new book, Poisoned Ivies.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Just in time for Yom HaAtzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, a fight is brewing over Jewish immigration to Israel, aliyah, particularly from the United States. Several fights, actually.

American Jewish immigrants have helped create many of the fundamental institutions of the state that still exist today and continue to found and lead influential organizations and initiatives throughout Israeli civil society. But despite this storied history, aliyah has long been a fraught topic for American Jews, who are wary of being told that they must relocate — leave a country that they feel integrally a part of — in order to be considered good Zionists.

Under a famed 1950 agreement between then-president of the American Jewish Committee, Jacob Blaustein, and then-prime minister of Israel, David Ben-Gurion, which remains largely intact nearly 76 years later, the latter agreed inter alia that while Israel wanted American Jews to immigrate, it would not pressure them to do so.

A provocative opinion piece published over the weekend in the Israeli weekly Makor Rishon looks to change that. In it, columnist and former editor Haggai Segal — a longtime leader of the settler movement and a former member of the Jewish Underground terrorist group — issued a “final call” to American Jews, demanding that they make aliyah. “Dear brothers, you are traitors,” Segal writes. “You are committing treason against us and committing treason against yourselves.”

Segal delivers an ultimatum to American Jews: Immigrate to Israel en masse in the next five years, or else the Israeli Rabbinate should effectively excommunicate U.S. Jews and no longer include them when considering what percentage of Jews live in the Land of Israel (a consideration for certain aspects of Jewish law). He also calls for the shuttering of the Jewish Agency for Israel and ending its emissary program if American Jews don’t immigrate — apparently oblivious to the fact that the vast majority of the Jewish Agency’s funding comes from American Jewry.

While Segal’s threats are both improbable, impractical and off-base, his column condemning American Jews for choosing to remain in the Diaspora has nevertheless struck a nerve, both with Diaspora Jews, who bristled at the condescension and the anachronistic “negation of the Diaspora” (shlilat hagola), and even among conservative Israelis who broadly agree with his outlook but considered his tough tone and threats of excommunication to be counterproductive to the cause.

The past two-plus years since the Oct. 7 terror attacks have underscored the interconnectedness of all Jews, with events in Israel directly affecting those abroad, and world Jewry providing greater support for causes in Israel. But for many in Israel, this bloody period has also highlighted the differences between those serving on the front lines of what they consider to be an existential conflict for the survival of the Jewish People and those who are not.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.