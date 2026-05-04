Your Daily Phil: CultivAid’s Tomer Malchi wins 2026 Bronfman Prize

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Tomer Malchi, CEO of CultivAid, who was announced today as the 2026 winner of the Charles Bronfman Prize, and report on a newly launched Maryland Jewish federation’s fight for security grants. We feature an opinion piece by Eveline Shekhman about how funders can help combat antisemitism in healthcare, a piece by Rabbi Steven C. Wernick responding to assertions about aliyah among non-Orthodox American Jewry and a piece by Rabbi Dan Roth highlighting the importance of production and distribution infrastructure in Jewish education. Also in this issue: Sen. Ron Wyden, Efrat Shaprut and Chevy Rubin.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Public hearings began today for Australia’s Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion, which was launched after last year’s deadly terror attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. This comes after the release of the commission’s interim report last week.

The Milken Institute’s 2026 Global Conference continues today. Among the sessions: Milken Foundation EVP Richard Sandler is moderating a panel on “What Faith Means to Me” with Rabbi David Wolpe, Kelsey Grammer, Farah Panidth, John Studzinski and Gregory Boyle. Milken Institute EVP of philanthropy Melissa Stevens is moderating a panel discussion on the future of philanthropy with Tonya Allen, of the McKnight Foundation; John Palfrey, of the MacArthur Foundation; Maura Pally, of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation; Shamina Singh, of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth; and Mark Suzman, of the Gates Foundation.

Lag B’Omer begins tonight. In Israel, police are preparing for potential unrest in the vicinity of Mt. Meron, a Hasidic pilgrimage site in northern Israel where tens of thousands normally gather for the holiday, but which has been largely closed off due to concerns that Hezbollah could attack the festivities.

What You Should Know

Tomer Malchi, the co-founder and CEO of CultivAid, an Israel-based nonprofit focused on agriculture and water use in eastern and southern Africa, has been named this year’s Charles Bronfman Prize laureate, the organization announced today.

Malchi, 44, launched CultivAid in 2016 alongside Ben Cohen, the organization’s chief technical officer, and Yair Keinan, its chief financial officer. With degrees from Cornell University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s agricultural school, Malchi brought his background in water conservation and agricultural studies to Africa, focusing not on aid projects but on strengthening and stabilizing the local agricultural economy.

After the announcement, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross spoke with Malchi about his selection, his plans for the future and what philanthropists and for-profit companies should understand about the need to develop Africa’s agricultural markets.

JAG: The field of humanitarian aid and international development has been struggling in recent years, both in general, with the cuts to USAID, and within Israel, in light of the past 2 ½ years of war. How has that impacted your work?

TM: CultivAid works differently from other organizations. Everything we do has to be market-driven. Aid often suppresses markets, giving away seeds to farmers. We emphasize selling seedlings, so farmers are kept in mind and made more productive. Aid and development are really two completely separate fields that have been merged into one.

We’re trying to create a market so that farmers know where they are selling [their produce] before they even plant. It is very different from anything else that we are seeing in the field. We are trying to develop ourselves as an organization alongside the private sector, whether it’s processors, exporters or distribution lines.

If you look at aid, it is normally done through project-based development. But we don’t plan on leaving where we are. We have our farms, our local teams. The goal is to develop an ecosystem.

Read the full interview here.