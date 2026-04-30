Your Daily Phil: With $50M gift, Samuelis double down on Israeli cancer research

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine a new Bridgespan Group report on the growing phenomenon of philanthropic collaboratives. We cover this week’s Elluminate conference and the launch of its Global Jewish Women’s Leadership Network, and report on a $50 million donation by Henry and Susan Samueli to central Israel’s Beilinson Medical Center for cancer treatment. We feature an opinion piece by Gidi Grinstein calling out American Jewish leaders for their silence in response to allegations that U.S. Jewry is traitorous for not making aliyah; Rabbi Benjamin Barer encourages the establishment of more community batei midrash geared toward non-Orthodox learners; and Sir Mick Davis reflects on last week’s double Torah portion. Also in this issue: Adam Wagner, Rabbi Mike Uram and Shelly Medved.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Combat Antisemitism Movement is holding an event today in Savannah, Ga., with nearly 50 mayors from across the U.S. celebrating the start of Jewish American Heritage Month, which begins tomorrow…

The annual Jewish pilgrimage to Djerba, Tunisia, begins today, ahead of next week’s Lag B’Omer holiday.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JAY DEITCHER

A “new era” of philanthropy is taking hold, one where donors are no longer creating large foundations staffed by many employees but instead joining collaboratives, according to the Bridgespan Group.

Today, there are over 500 collaboratives, the majority created over the past decade, and last week, Bridgespan, a global consulting group advising nonprofits, released its report, “Collaboratives as a Philanthropic Asset Class,” guiding donors through the questions they need to ask before joining one.

“Collaboratives are a way for folks to pool assets like you would in a mutual fund, to hedge risks, to leverage the expertise of expert advisors and not rely on their own knowledge,” Alison Powell, one of the report’s co-authors and a Bridgespan partner, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “Right now, we have so many challenges we’re facing as a global community that there’s really not time for everybody to build their own individual work.”

While more donors are getting involved in collaboratives, the field has not reached its full potential, Powell said. “If you imagine, in 10 to 15 years, there’s so much potential for more money to be flowing through these collaboratives, but there’s a lot of field building and infrastructure that’s needed.”

Collaboratives can be essential resources for nonprofits, Powell said, because “for recipients, in a perfect world, [collaboratives are] aggregating more capital than they could access individually, and they are opening up their donor set to new donors. In a perfect world, they are also streamlining grantmaking procedures, making [nonprofits’] lives easier… Many collaboratives are providing support beyond the grant. They’re doing [Technical Assistance] provision. They’re doing fundraising support.”

There’s a collaborative for every donor, Powell said, whether they are interested in partnering with others to support the city they grew up in, their home country, the community they love or a cause they are passionate about. There’s even a collaborative for shark lovers.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.