Your Daily Phil: As antisemitism rocks the U.K., Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog pays solidarity visit

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog’s recent solidarity trip to the United Kingdom, amid a rise in violent antisemitism in the country. We report on the appointment of Ilan Shohat as CEO of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, and on the passage of a new bill requiring transparency in foreign donations to K-12 schools in Georgia. We feature an opinion piece by academic Natalia Mehlman Petrzela with advice for maintaining intellectual integrity and Jewish visibility on campus, and one by Michelle Shapiro Abraham about the importance of keeping accessibility in mind even as organizations pursue whatever is the new shiny technological innovation of our time. Also in this issue: David E. Bernstein, Dr. Alan Kadish and Heidi Kallen and Nika Greenberg.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are traveling to New York City today, where they’ll visit the 9/11 Memorial at One World Trade Center and meet with families of 9/11 victims and first responders ahead of the 25th anniversary of the attacks later this year.

Elluminate is concluding its inaugural two-day Global Jewish Women’s Network Summit today in New York City.

The Zionist Rabbinic Coalition three-day annual conference continues today in DC.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog returned to Israel yesterday after a two-day solidarity trip to the United Kingdom, which has seen a major rise in antisemitic attacks in recent months, including an apparent targeted stabbing attack in the heavily Jewish northern London suburb of Golders Green earlier today.

Two Jewish men with stab wounds — one in his 70s and one in his 30s — were treated by Hatzolah medics and were said to be in stable condition, and police have apprehended the assailant, local Jewish security groups said. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer swiftly condemned the attack, calling it “utterly appalling.” The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded to Starmer, demanding that his government take greater action amid rising antisemitism. “Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statements are no substitute for confronting the roots of antisemitism festering across United Kingdom,” the ministry wrote on X. “Enough words. The UK must act decisively and urgently.”

During Herzog’s trip on Monday and Tuesday, she visited a Manchester synagogue that was the site of a deadly terror attack in October, meeting with British Jewish students and visiting the car park in Golders Green where Hatzolah ambulances were set ablaze in an arson attack last month.

In both Manchester and London, Herzog oversaw donations of ambulances to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service, which facilitated her trip. In London, Herzog also served as the guest of honor at an award ceremony hosted by the U.K. branch of Magen David Adom.

Speaking to reporters outside the event, Herzog decried the rising antisemitism in the U.K. and warned of what it portends. “We look with great worry about what’s happening. I think what we must do is look in the eyes of leaders so that [they] will understand that it may begin with the Jews, but it never ends with the Jews,” she said. “Antisemitism may be first, but it’s never last.”

In Manchester, two ambulances were donated in honor of the two victims of the attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66. “It is an honour to be dedicating these two emergency response vehicles in the names of Melvin and Adrian. Two emergency medical vehicles to Magen David Adom so that countless other lives will be saved,” she said.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.