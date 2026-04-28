Your Daily Phil: What a 990 Form change could mean: more transparency, red tape

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the implications of a proposed change to the IRS’ 990 Form for nonprofits. We report on the imminent closure of L.A.’s Kadima Day School and on a $60 million pledge by the Mandel Foundation for Cleveland’s JCC summer camps. We feature an opinion piece by Shelley Kedar sharing insights from a new report from the Jewish Agency for Israel and a piece by Rabbi Seth Farber providing a firsthand account of the controversy surrounding Israeli women sitting for state rabbinical exams for the first time yesterday; plus Erika Bocknek reflects on what she’s learned about her synagogue community since it was attacked in a terror attack last month. Also in this issue: Michael A. Cohen, Adeena Sussman and Mitchell Rales.

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

The Academic Engagement Network’s three-day convening, which started earlier this week, continues today in New York City.

Reichman University’s Aaron Institute for Economic Policy kicked off its two-day annual conference this morning in Herzliya, Israel. Read more here.

Elluminate is hosting its inaugural Global Jewish Women’s Network Summit today and tomorrow in New York City.

The Zionist Rabbinic Coalition kicks off its three-day annual conference today, with speakers including Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, State Department antisemitism envoy Yehuda Kaploun, the Justice Department’s Harmeet Dhillon and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Jonathan Schanzer. The group also plans to honor Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) today with the “Pillar of Zion” award.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JAY DEITCHER

Last week, the Treasury Department announced planned changes to IRS tax Form 990 in a move that could lead to better transparency in how nonprofits use funding and expose foreign interference in the nonprofit world. But experts told eJewishPhilanthropy that the change would still allow funders to hide their donations and would add an additional layer of bureaucracy for all nonprofits.

“Public money and tax-exempt status demand public accountability,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the announcement. “We are ending the days of hiding fraud, abuse and extremist activity behind complicated nonprofit arrangements. When bad actors misuse charitable structures, directors and officers should understand that transparency can lead to scrutiny, accountability and liability under the law.”

Much of the change centers around “fiscal sponsorship,” in which nonprofits provide their tax-exempt status to outside projects — an increasingly common practice that is meant to improve the efficiency and speed of new initiatives. While it allows grassroots efforts to get off the ground quickly with less bureaucracy, this method can also be used to obfuscate funding sources and governance structures, making it unclear who stands behind a fiscally sponsored project.

The 990 form change, which would also require greater reporting on government grants, also comes as the White House is elsewhere cracking down on progressive groups, including filing fraud charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center for allegedly allocating donor funds improperly by using them to pay informants in far-right extremist groups.

The goal of the new 990 form is “to make the financial flows more transparent and to strengthen oversight,” Nancy Chun Feng, professor of accounting at the Sawyer Business School at Suffolk University, told eJP. She interpreted the announcement as a “shift from entity-level reporting to network-level transparency,” looking at organizations’ nonprofit partners, many of which are not 501(c)(3) organizations.

For many overburdened nonprofits, the changes will add to a pile of paperwork, Rachel Sumekh, the CEO of TEN: Together Ending Need, told eJP. “Many Jewish human service agencies receive large amounts of federal funding to support our community’s healthcare, senior services, disability services, etc.,” she said. “This means more staff time for reporting, rather than case management, for no extra dollars.”

There are legitimate concerns about the overuse of fiscal sponsorship, Brian Mittendorf, the H.P. Wolfe Chair in accounting at the Fisher College of Business at Ohio State University, said, which causes the public to not know what money is being used for. There is also a need for transparency with donor-advised funds, which also allow funders to hide their identities, Mittendorf said. This is not included in the current IRS change, however. There are also ways to improve 990s without much extra record keeping for nonprofits, he added, “but that also doesn’t necessarily sound like what they’re looking to get.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.