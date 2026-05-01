Your Daily Phil: Australian antisemitism probe highlights gap between safety, feelings of safety

Good Friday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the interim report released yesterday by Australia’s Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion that was launched in response to December’s terror attack. We spotlight the Community Security Service as it graduates its latest class of volunteer security professionals, and report on recent financial struggles at Aish, which the group says are being brought on by the strengthening shekel, and on the passage of $300 million for the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program. We feature an opinion piece by Michael Gencher about investing in Jewish identity to develop resilience; another by Rabbi Amitai Fraiman about what the recent debate around American aliyah demonstrates about Israel-Diaspora relations; and one by Rabbi Daniel Brenner on what Jewish educators can still learn from Janus Korczak. Also in this issue: Abby J. Leibman, Beth Orlansky and Nimrod Goor and Maria Cancian

Shabbat shalom!

Today’s Your Daily Phil was curated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, Opinion Editor Rachel Kohn and Israel Editor Justin Hayet. Have a tip? Email us here.

What We’re Watching

Jewish American Heritage Month kicks off today.

Challah Back Girls and OneTable are marking National Challah Days today and tomorrow, with baking, storytelling and Shabbat gathering events planned throughout the country.

The Milken Institute Global Conference begins on Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif. Speakers at the annual gathering of business executives, philanthropists, university presidents and politicians include American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch, Milken Family Foundation EVP Richard Sandler, Gil Capital CEO Elad Gil, Dell Foundation advisor Alexa Dell; Russian-British political activist Vladimir Kara-Murza; and Israel Securities Authority Chair Seffy Zinger. Gabby Deutch of eJP’s sister publication Jewish Insider will be in L.A. covering the conference.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

A glaring disparity — between safety and perceptions of safety — lies at the center of the interim report released yesterday by Australia’s Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion, the inquiry launched in response to December’s deadly terror attack at a Hanukkah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

This distinction, seen in the gap between the Jewish community’s warnings ahead of the event and local law enforcement’s assessments of those warnings, has far-reaching implications outside of Australia’s borders, both for state security services and Jewish communal groups.

As violent antisemitism rises around the world — seen most apparently in this week’s stabbing attack in a heavily Jewish suburb of London and in last month’s attempted terror attack at Temple Israel outside Detroit — recognizing the difference between feelings of safety and actual safety becomes critical. The increasing isolation, exclusion and discomfort that many Diaspora Jews have reported feeling over the past 2 ½ years are serious concerns for the long-term health of the community. But conflating those social and psychological issues with physical safety concerns runs the risk of having those security threats be dismissed or discounted.

The commission noted that the local Jewish security organization, Community Security Group New South Wales, warned the local police days before the event that the threat level was “high” and that “a terrorist attack against the NSW Jewish community is likely [emphasis theirs] and there is a high level of antisemitic vilification.”

Yet the police dispatched just three officers and a supervisor to the event — and just for part of it. “No need to stay the entire duration, but your presence will ensure the community feel safe,” an email to the officers read.

While it is easy to say with the benefit of hindsight, the Jews gathered at Bondi Beach did not need to “feel safe,” they needed to be safe, and they weren’t. Armed with rifles and handguns, two gunmen killed 15 people at the candlelighting event, including a Holocaust survivor and a 10-year-old girl, and wounded dozens more.

Jeremy Liebler, president of the Zionist Federation of Australia and whose law firm Arnold Bloch Leibler is representing Australian Jewish communal organizations in the commission proceedings, told eJewishPhilathropy that while the police were wrong in their assessment, it was also understandable why — to at least a certain extent — given the unprecedented nature of the attack, one of the deadliest in Australian history. “If you had asked me if something like this was going to happen, I would have said no way,” Liebler told eJP. “It’s not how Australians see Australia, even if Australia has changed.”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.